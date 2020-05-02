2020 Kentucky Derby Virtual Odds: Favorites, Horses and How to Watch NBC's Triple Crown Showdown

While the COVID-19 pandemic may have suspended live sporting action, even postponing this year's Kentucky Derby, horse racing fans can still deliver on their betting solution this weekend.

NBC is broadcasting a Kentucky Virtual Derby on Saturday pitting 13 Triple Crown winning horses against each other in a simulated race on the Churchill Downs track. Some of the best-known horses in history, from Sir Barton to the Secretariat and Justify, will compete to determine the best horse of all time.

Here is everything you need to know about the virtual Kentucky Derby, including odds and how to watch.

2020 Kentucky Derby Virtual Odds

Citation (1948 winner) is the favorite to win with a 4-1 probability. Affirmed (1978) and Seattle Slew (1977) are also strong contenders with 5-1 odds. They are the only two horses in this race to really compete against each other, going head to head at the 1978 Marlboro Cup in Belmont Park. Seattle Slew won by three lengths. American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018) are the most recent Triple Crown winners and have a 6-1 and 15-1 probability, respectively.

Real betting is not allowed in the race because it is a charity event, but you can try to choose a winner at KentuckyDerby.com. Those who do it correctly will be entered to win a Kentucky Derby 146 VIP experience.

Pole position Horse Year Betting odds one Affirmed 1978 (5-1) 2 Assault 1946 (20-1) 3 Secretary 1973 (7-2) 4 4 Sir Barton 1919 (20-1) 5 5 Seattle Slew 1977 (5-1) 6 6 American pharaoh 2015 (6-1) 7 7 Gallant fox 1930 (20-1) 8 Citation 1948 (4-1) 9 9 War admiral 1937 (8-1) 10 Whirlaway 1941 (6-1) eleven Count Fleet 1943 (6-1) 12 Justify 2018 (15-1) 13 Omaha 1935 (20-1)

What is the Triple Crown Showdown?

The Triple Crown Showdown will pit the 13 Triple Crown winners, horses that swept the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes in one year, past one against the other in a simulation of racing on the virtual 1 1/4 mile track Churchill Downs

How to watch the virtual Kentucky Derby

Start time: 5:45 p.m. ET

5:45 p.m. ET Television channel: NBC

Kentucky Virtual Derby coverage begins at 3 p.m. on NBC, but the main event won't start until 5:45 p.m. ET.

When is the Kentucky Derby in 2020?

The real life of the Kentucky Derby was reprogrammed from May 2 to Saturday, September 5, in the hope that the COVID-19 pandemic has flattened out and allows guests to attend safely. If Churchill Downs cannot accommodate a crowd due to social distancing patterns, they are likely to run the race with empty stands.