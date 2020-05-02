20 secrets about Lizzie McGuire revealed

13. At the height of its popularity, Lizzie McGuire He was bringing in an estimated $ 100 million in merchandise alone, including clothing, a series of books, soundtracks, and more. It was the most successful and highest-rated Disney Channel series at the time, averaging 2 million viewers per episode and once aired seven days a week (with ABC also broadcast on Saturday mornings).

14. After years of rumors and whispers, Disney + officially announced that they would revive Lizzie McGuire in August 2019, with Duff reprising his iconic role and the show's creator overseeing the broadcast series, which will focus on a millennial 30-year-old Lizzie navigating life in New York City.

15. While the casting was initially kept secret, a photo from the table's first reading revealed that the McGuire family would return to action, with Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas they all return as Lizzie's parents and troublesome little brother Matt.

16. But bad news for Lizzie and Gordo shippers: They're not dating … at least not when the revival begins, as Lizzie is engaged to someone else and it is still unknown if Lamberg will return. "I feel like not being together is what was so good … is that person who likes him, 'Was it him? Will he ever be?'" Duff said Vulture. "You're always wondering. We wanted him to hurt everyone a little bit, and it will continue to hurt."