20 celebrities you probably forgot existed

Pat benatar He said it best: love is a battlefield.
Finding your happiness forever is not impossible in Hollywood, but it is no secret that some celebrities have kissed several frogs before finding their prince or princess.
In the early days of their careers, stars like Alexis Bledel and Milo Ventimiglia, Reese witherspoon and Jake Gyllenhaal found love on set, while others (we're looking at you Scarlett Johansson and Jack antonoff) dated long before they had their big break.
Without further ado, it's time to look back at 20 couples who, despite not going the distance, still hold a special place in our hearts.
Since Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissetteshort-term commitment to Kate Hudsonis in love with Alex RodriguezTake a trip down memory lane with these famous ex-boyfriends.
Alanis Morissette and Ryan Reynolds
We have He drew BarrymoreThe 2002 birthday party to thank for this unlikely combination of celebrities. The Canadian stars even got engaged two years later, but resigned in early 2007.
Milo Ventimiglia and Alexis Bledel
During his Gilmore Girls days, the co-stars struck up an off-screen romance between 2002-2006. The couple even discussed marriage at one point, with Alexis saying People"I think everyone who's been dating for over a couple years probably will talk about it at some point. It's kind of fun for us to talk about, but that's about it."
Michael Bublé and Emily Blunt
Who knows? the The Devil Wears Prada Alum dated the pop singer for three years until 2008. Seven years later, Bublé denied rumors that a cheating scandal was to blame for their separation.
Kim Kardashian and Nick Cannon
Long before Yeezy entered the scene, the E! The reality star dated the rapper for a short time in 2006.
Mila Kunis and Macaulay Culkin
the That 70's show The actress dated the former child star for almost a decade until 2011.
Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche
Their 2000 split caused huge controversy in the tabloids, and Heche married Coleman Laffoon a year later.
Jessica Biel and Chris Evans
Young love at its best! The rising stars date from 2001-2006.
Christina Applegate and Brad Pitt
It is rumored that the Dead to me The star abandoned his date for the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards, which turned out to be the one and only Mr. Pitt.
Scarlett Johansson and Jack Antonoff
Lena DunhamThey've fallen in love with the bombshell actress during her high school days, even attending the dance together!
Kate Hudson and Alex Rodriguez
The New York Yankees star had the A-lister cheer him on from the stands for several months in 2008.
Reese Witherspoon and Jake Gyllenhaal
The A-listers struck up a two-year relationship after working together on the 2007 drama Interpretation.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr.
the Iron Man Star's substance abuse problems plagued much of her highly publicized relationship, spanning 1984-1991.
Alex Rodriguez and Cameron Diaz
There is no doubt that the former baseball professional has quite a dating history, evidently including a yearlong relationship with the Hollywood actress.
Common and Laura Dern
Hip-hop artist and actress sparked romance rumors after working on the 2018 thriller The tailBut Common would later describe their relationship as strictly platonic.
Zachary Quinto and Jonathan Groff
Quintus and Groff dated a few years before separating in mid-2013, but they remain friendly to this day.
Jennifer Garner and Scott Foley
After meeting on the set of Happiness, the actors married in 2000. Three years later, Jen and Scott separated.
Madonna and Dennis Rodman
Two of a kind? The "Material Girl,quot; singer briefly dated the former NBA star in 1994.
Sandra Bullock and Matthew McConaughey
These two became the subject of romance rumors after co-starring in Time to kill, which eventually developed into a two-year relationship.
Asked for Cosmopolitan In 2003 how they managed to remain friends, Bullock said: "It is the job we both did. There is a great deal of respect and love. I feel very cared for by Matthew. No matter where he is in his life or where I am. In mine I could get married, I know we would stay close. "
Tom Cruise and Penelope Cruz
2001 & # 39; s Vanilla heaven He brought the A-listers together for a three-year relationship. Cruz's representative denied that Scientology played a role in the breakup, saying the actress, although not a scientologist, had found the church courses she took "beneficial."
Lenny Kravitz and Nicole Kidman
The singer and actress canceled their engagement in 2003, but the universe brought them back together when Kidman co-starred. Big Little Lies together with Kravitz's daughter, Zoë Kravitz.
What improbable love story surprised you the most?
