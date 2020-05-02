20 celebrities you probably forgot existed

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4
<pre><pre>20 celebrities you probably forgot existed
Ad nordvpn

Pat benatar He said it best: love is a battlefield.

Finding your happiness forever is not impossible in Hollywood, but it is no secret that some celebrities have kissed several frogs before finding their prince or princess.

In the early days of their careers, stars like Alexis Bledel and Milo Ventimiglia, Reese witherspoon and Jake Gyllenhaal found love on set, while others (we're looking at you Scarlett Johansson and Jack antonoff) dated long before they had their big break.

Without further ado, it's time to look back at 20 couples who, despite not going the distance, still hold a special place in our hearts.

Since Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissetteshort-term commitment to Kate Hudsonis in love with Alex RodriguezTake a trip down memory lane with these famous ex-boyfriends.

Jim Spellman / WireImage

Alanis Morissette and Ryan Reynolds

We have He drew BarrymoreThe 2002 birthday party to thank for this unlikely combination of celebrities. The Canadian stars even got engaged two years later, but resigned in early 2007.

Milo Ventimiglia, Alexis Bledel

Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage

Milo Ventimiglia and Alexis Bledel

During his Gilmore Girls days, the co-stars struck up an off-screen romance between 2002-2006. The couple even discussed marriage at one point, with Alexis saying People"I think everyone who's been dating for over a couple years probably will talk about it at some point. It's kind of fun for us to talk about, but that's about it."

Michael Buble, Emily Blunt, Oscars Couples

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Michael Bublé and Emily Blunt

Who knows? the The Devil Wears Prada Alum dated the pop singer for three years until 2008. Seven years later, Bublé denied rumors that a cheating scandal was to blame for their separation.

Kim Kardashian, Nick Cannon, strange couple

John Shearer / WireImage for William Rast

Kim Kardashian and Nick Cannon

Long before Yeezy entered the scene, the E! The reality star dated the rapper for a short time in 2006.

Macaulay Culkin, Mila Kunis

Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage.com

Mila Kunis and Macaulay Culkin

the That 70's show The actress dated the former child star for almost a decade until 2011.

Golden Globes, Ellen DeGeneres, Anne Heche

SGranitz / WireImage

Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche

Their 2000 split caused huge controversy in the tabloids, and Heche married Coleman Laffoon a year later.

Jessica Biel, Chris Evans

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Jessica Biel and Chris Evans

Young love at its best! The rising stars date from 2001-2006.

Christina Applegate, Brad Pitt

Barry King / Getty Images

Christina Applegate and Brad Pitt

It is rumored that the Dead to me The star abandoned his date for the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards, which turned out to be the one and only Mr. Pitt.

Scarlett Johansson, Jack Antonoff

Evan Agostini / ImageDirect

Scarlett Johansson and Jack Antonoff

Lena DunhamThey've fallen in love with the bombshell actress during her high school days, even attending the dance together!

Kate Hudson, Alex Rodríguez

Matrix / Flynetpictures.com

Kate Hudson and Alex Rodriguez

The New York Yankees star had the A-lister cheer him on from the stands for several months in 2008.

Reese Witherspoon, Jake Gyllenhaal

CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP / Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon and Jake Gyllenhaal

The A-listers struck up a two-year relationship after working together on the 2007 drama Interpretation.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Robert Downey Jr., VMA Couples

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr.

the Iron Man Star's substance abuse problems plagued much of her highly publicized relationship, spanning 1984-1991.

Alex Rodríguez, Cameron Díaz

George Pimentel / Getty Images for the Creative Artists Agency

Alex Rodriguez and Cameron Diaz

There is no doubt that the former baseball professional has quite a dating history, evidently including a yearlong relationship with the Hollywood actress.

Common, Laura Dern, Sundance Film Festival

Jerod Harris / Getty Images for the Sundance Film Festival)

Common and Laura Dern

Hip-hop artist and actress sparked romance rumors after working on the 2018 thriller The tailBut Common would later describe their relationship as strictly platonic.

Zachary Quinto, Jonathan Groff

Bunny, PacificCoastNews.com

Zachary Quinto and Jonathan Groff

Quintus and Groff dated a few years before separating in mid-2013, but they remain friendly to this day.

Jennifer Garner, Scott Foley

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Jennifer Garner and Scott Foley

After meeting on the set of Happiness, the actors married in 2000. Three years later, Jen and Scott separated.

Madonna, Dennis Rodman, 90s couples

Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE photo via Getty Images

Madonna and Dennis Rodman

Two of a kind? The "Material Girl,quot; singer briefly dated the former NBA star in 1994.

Sandra Bullock, Matthew McConaughey

Jim Smeal / WireImage

Sandra Bullock and Matthew McConaughey

These two became the subject of romance rumors after co-starring in Time to kill, which eventually developed into a two-year relationship.

Asked for Cosmopolitan In 2003 how they managed to remain friends, Bullock said: "It is the job we both did. There is a great deal of respect and love. I feel very cared for by Matthew. No matter where he is in his life or where I am. In mine I could get married, I know we would stay close. "

Tom Cruise, Penelope Cruz

Kevin Mazur / WireImage.com

Tom Cruise and Penelope Cruz

2001 & # 39; s Vanilla heaven He brought the A-listers together for a three-year relationship. Cruz's representative denied that Scientology played a role in the breakup, saying the actress, although not a scientologist, had found the church courses she took "beneficial."

Keith Urban, Lenny Kravitz, Nicole Kidman

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz and Nicole Kidman

The singer and actress canceled their engagement in 2003, but the universe brought them back together when Kidman co-starred. Big Little Lies together with Kravitz's daughter, Zoë Kravitz.

What improbable love story surprised you the most?

%MINIFYHTML60b47600f29335636f03a323ed55e38714%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here