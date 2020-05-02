Ad
14 things Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates wants me to know about the coronavirus vaccine
Most of us believe that life will not return to normal until a viable coronavirus vaccine is out. An effective vaccine is the only foolproof way to stop the spread of coronavirus disease. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has written a blog titled & # 39; What You Need to Know About the COVID-19 Vaccine & # 39; where he talks about the development of the vaccine. He shares a likely timeline, challenges, and everything that makes the job easier for scientists working on the vaccine. Here are the key points you need to know about the blog …
It will be the fastest vaccine ever developed
According to Gates, the world is creating this vaccine in a historically fast timeline. He adds that while eighteen months may seem like a long time, this would be the fastest that scientists have created a new vaccine.
It can be ready in as little as 9 months.
Gates believes that there are between 8 and 10 promising candidates working on the coronavirus vaccine and that one could be ready in as little as 9 months.
The development of a vaccine generally takes around 5 years.
At least 115 vaccines are being developed in different parts of the world, of which 6 are Indian companies
For the coronavirus vaccine, funding is not an issue at all
For the COVID-19 vaccine, financial development is not an issue at all. As governments and other organizations around the world have made it clear that they will support whatever it takes to find a vaccine.
Two approaches that excite you the most: RNA and DNA vaccines
"I am particularly excited about two new approaches that some of the candidates are taking: RNA and DNA vaccines," he wrote.
How abundant funding makes it easier for scientists
Without financial constraints, scientists can save a lot of time by taking multiple development steps at the same time.
What else helps in the rapid development of the COVID-19 vaccine?
Another thing that can help in the rapid development of the vaccine is that scientists can try many different approaches at the same time.
It may not be the perfect shot initially, but why is it still okay?
Gates says he initially suspects that a vaccine will be at least 70 percent effective. But this effectiveness will be enough to stop the outbreak.
The biggest problem once the vaccine arrives: manufacturing and distributing at least 7 billion doses of the vaccine
To stop the pandemic, we need to make the vaccine available to almost everyone on the planet. Something that has never been done before.
Another great vaccine challenge: who gets it first
One of the biggest challenges, once the vaccine is ready, is deciding who will receive the vaccine and when. Since not everyone will be able to receive the vaccine at the same time.
Big problem for COVID-19 vaccine once ready
Gates says, "The big challenge will be making sure the vaccine works well in older people. The older you are, the less effective vaccines will be. Your immune system, like the rest of your body, ages and is slower to recognize and attack the invaders. " . That's a big problem for a COVID-19 vaccine, as older people are the most vulnerable. We need to make sure they are protected. "
How many doses of vaccine will there be?
A vaccine that you only get once is always easier and faster to administer. However, we will likely need a multi-dose vaccine to be effective enough.
There is light at the end of the tunnel.
Bill Gates ends his blog on an optimistic note, writing that it might be a little difficult to see right now, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
