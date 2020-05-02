1 Houston police officer killed, 1 injured in helicopter crash

HOUSTON (AP) – A Houston police helicopter crashed early Saturday morning, killing one of the two officers on board and seriously injuring the other, authorities said.

A pilot and a tactical flight officer were aboard a police helicopter when it crashed into an apartment complex around 2 a.m. They were transferred to a hospital where the tactical flight officer died, police chief Art Acevedo said hours after the accident during a press conference where he was accompanied by the city's mayor, Sylvester Turner.

The department later tweeted that the officer who died was tactical flight officer Jason Knox. He is survived by a wife and two young children, who were in the hospital along with their parents and in-laws, Acevedo said at the press conference.

“Jason will be missed, but we will carry him in our hearts and in our memories. We will move forward as a department and as an Air Unit, because Jason would demand it of us. When they take him down, this man always gets up, "the chief said in a statement accompanying the publication of Knox's name.

This November 21, 2018 photo shows Houston Police Officer Jason Knox standing next to a restored HPD cruiser in Houston. The Houston Police Department tweeted that Knox, a tactical flight officer, died when a police helicopter crashed on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Houston. – (Steve Gonzales / Houston Chronicle via AP)

The pilot, whose name was not immediately released, underwent surgery and was "badly beaten," but police hoped he would survive, Acevedi said, noting that investigators still did not know what caused the accident.

There were no injuries on the floor of the apartment complex, Acevedo masked to reporters said.

The helicopter was supposed to aid in the search for bodies in a nearby swamp, which was prompted by a notice the police chief called "probably a false call, we don't know."

Officers were trapped in "shattered,quot; wreckage before city firefighters cut them up and worked for about an hour, Acevedo said, praising the fire department as "phenomenal."

Acevedo identified two silver liners at the first press conference: while the wreckage was "quite significant," it did not catch fire, and the helicopter avoided hitting occupied apartment buildings. He said he cut the Biscayne at the Cityview complex clubhouse.

The police department will close the flights until it has an opportunity to reevaluate in the next few days, and will report to the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Harris County Sheriff's Office for flight support in the meantime.

Acevedo identified the helicopter as "75 Fox,quot;.

"It is quite ironic that yesterday we graduated from a class and flew to Fox because we had COVID, so we couldn't do your traditional graduation, so we wanted to do something special," Acevedo said. "And if someone had told me that a few hours later that we had a downed plane and that we were going to lose a really good man, I would have said 'No way.'"

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate, Acevedo said, as the police department conducts a parallel homicide investigation.

Turner, the mayor, asked the people of the city "to continue raising, number one, both families, but especially raising the family of the police officer who died this morning. And then, at the same time, raise all the HPD family. "

Acevedo noted that the shots rang across the street around the scene around 3 a.m. Six people were detained, he said. Acevedo emphasized that the police had no information indicating that the helicopter could have been shot down due to hostile action.