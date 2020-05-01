Zach Braff offers his house to house Nick Cordero's wife and son in the middle of their hospitalization

WENN

Amanda Kloots and her little son Elvis have stayed with the actor 'Scrubs' in Los Angeles while her husband is hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Nick Cordero& # 39; wife Amanda Kloots and her little son Elvis are living with the actor friend Zach Braff as the Broadway star continues to struggle with a host of health problems following his Covid-19 diagnosis.

The "Scrubs"Star, 45, told The Hollywood Reporter that the family moved into their guesthouse" when they were buying houses in Los Angeles to move here "when the star fell ill amid the global pandemic.

Speaking about his heart pain, after Nick lost a leg to the disease, had a temporary pacemaker put in and suffered "serious damage" to his lungs, Zach said, "I'm fine, but I'm very close to this."

Added the "Rock of Ages"The star's condition is" worse than any I've heard of that she's not deceased. "

"He is 41 years old and unconscious at (Cedars-Sinai Medical Center), he is on a respirator," the star said. "He has lost his leg due to complications and every day we don't know what will happen."

"So his wife and baby live in my guest house, and thank goodness they have been joined by their amazing brother and sister who are taking care of and helping with the baby."

Zach lives in the house with his actress girlfriend Florence Pugh and explained that the couple "obviously stays away from them socially, but we bring them food, wine and flowers."

She then called Kloots "amazing" for her handling of the situation, adding: "If you look at his Instagram, she tells stories about him and motivates other people; he's literally trying to motivate other people."

And he said he hopes his friend's battle with the coronavirus alerts people to how serious it is for everyone, not just those labeled high-risk. "I think a lot of people still get the impression that this is really serious for older people," he explained. "But I'm here to tell you that a very, very healthy 41-year-old friend of mine is fighting for his life."