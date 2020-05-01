Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

When May begins, orders to stay home end
Starting today, more than a dozen states will have begun to loosen the restrictions they imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Public health experts fear that reopening too soon could lead to an increase in infections that would go undetected in weeks.
In other developments:
The New York City subway system, one of the few in the world that operates 24 hours a day, It will close overnight starting next week to provide more time for disinfection.
Today is Labor Day in many parts of the world, including China, where people who have been locked up for months rushed to book a trip after Beijing said it would lift its quarantine requirements.
When Rome turned 2,773 last week, the head of our office reflected on the effects of the coronavirus, the latest chapter in the city's turbulent history.
Senior high school students mourn the loss of end-of-year rituals, but at least one is alive and well – signing the yearbook, though not with a pen.
"The newspaper,quot;: Today's episode includes an interview with a woman who remembers her grandfather, one of the tens of thousands of Americans who died from the virus.
In the USA In the USA, it may be necessary to vaccinate more than 300 million people, and products that doctors think little of now could easily become obstacles in the future.
"We are thinking about the vaccine, but what if the vials in which it is stored or the rubber stoppers in the vial or the plungers in the syringes become the restriction?" said Prashant Yadav, who studies health care supply chains.
Yesterday: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced A national initiative to accelerate research that will help track transmission patterns, investigate outbreaks, and map how the virus is evolving.
Oil collapse
For more than a decade, the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico has been the center of the oil boom in the United States, producing one in three barrels in the country.
"We have had ups and downs, even in the last 20 years, but this feels very different," said Matthew Hale, president of a pump and chemical services company. "We are concerned about our industry, survival and what survival will look like."
An old school hobby
"The ability to generate activities by yourself is a real asset," said Anders Ericsson, a professor of psychology at Florida State University.
Modern love: This week's column is about making room in a marriage, through the Burning Man festival.
Night comedy: After weeks of doing their shows from home, the hosts begin to feel the tension. "No one wants an eternal block,quot; Seth Meyers said. "If I see another one of my friends holding a toast of homemade bread on Instagram, I will run away and lick a railing."
What we are hearing: "Oh hello: the P & # 39; dcast, "in which two comedians portray older New Yorkers whose many quirks include their diction." These podcasts are bringing a lot of joy to our home, "writes Sam Dolnick, an assistant managing editor. . "So good. Now we are mispronouncing so many words. "
And now for the backstory on …
A new chapter
I've written this report since March 2017, but I'm starting a new position with the Express Desk, a group from The Times covering breaking news and other stories, that has plans to expand to the newsroom here in London.
The past three years, particularly the past six weeks, have been an extraordinary time for the news, and the Morning Briefing has been one of the most challenging and rewarding tasks I've had in a 25-year newspaper career.
The challenge has been to condense the incredible journalism my colleagues from around the world produce every day into a 1,400-word column. The briefing represents just an introduction to The Times, and one of my biggest regrets is being left far behind.
The reward has served as a guide for the news as Morning Briefing has become one of The Times' biggest platforms. Millions of you turn to him every day, and it is a humble responsibility that I have taken very seriously.
The briefing long ago solicited feedback from readers, and it's not an empty request – I read all the emails and tried to reply to most. You have broadened my perspective and reminded me of a lesson I first learned in journalism school many years ago: always keep an open mind.
Finally, everyone needs an editor. While the names of my closest colleagues are seldom seen, they help to publicize what it is, and you see their work, in words and in photos, every day: Anna Holland, Mark Walsh, Peter Robins, Tess Felder, Peter Sigal, Mona Boshnaq, Gaia Tripoli, Florian Choblet and Vivek Prakash. A special thanks also to my boss in New York, Andrea Kannapell.
Stay safe, stay strong and thanks for reading The Times.
– Chris
Correction
Information session on Thursday poorly attributed Two distinctions for the painter Jordan Casteel. Amy Sherald painted the official portrait of Michelle Obama, not of Mrs. Casteel. And while Ms. Casteel's current exhibit is her first solo museum exhibit in New York, it's not the first at all.
• Adam Nossiter, our head of the Paris office, will move to Afghanistan to direct our reports from Kabul. He will be joined by our correspondent Thomas Gibbons-Neff, who has been to Afghanistan repeatedly as a Times reporter and also served there as a marine.