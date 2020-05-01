Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

The worst is yet to come for the European economy
Europe is in the midst of an economic recession not seen since the end of World War II, and the worst is yet to come, Europe's leading central banker said.
Its harsh assessment came after authorities estimated that economic output in the eurozone fell 3.8 percent in the first three months of the year, the worst performance in the region since the common currency was introduced in 1999.
The French economy declined by 5.8 percent, Spain by 5.2 percent and Italy by 4.7 percent, its biggest recessions in the post-war period. Under a new stimulus plan, the E.C.B. will pay banks to lend money.
In the USA.: Another 3.8 million workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, leading to six weeks in total to 30 million, not counting those who were hindered in the request or did not even try because the process was too formidable.
However, even in the face of overwhelming economic data, the S,amp;P 500 closed April with his best monthly profit since 1987: 13 percent. The recovery highlights investor confidence that business will return to normal earlier than ever thought. Follow our live briefing here.
Places without new virus reports
Some countries report notable milestones: there are no new cases of coronavirus.
Among them are South Korea, which has not reported new internal cases since February 29, and Hong Kong, without new cases for five consecutive days. Australia and New Zealand are on similar paths.
EE. USA Press for virus link to Chinese lab
Senior Trump administration officials have lobbied the US spy agencies. USA Seek evidence to support a theory that the coronavirus outbreak started in a laboratory in Wuhan, China.
The effort comes as President Trump steps up a public campaign to blame China for the pandemic. Some analysts are concerned that pressure from senior officials could distort assessments of the coronavirus.
Scientists who have studied the genetics of the coronavirus say the overwhelming probability is that it leapt from animal to human in a non-laboratory setting, as was the case with H.I.V., Ebola, and SARS.
The report, released late last week, outlined efforts by China and Russia to spread falsehoods about the pandemic. But The Times reported that the language had softened amid criticism from China.
If you have 7 minutes, it's worth it
Leaving Netflix for an old school hobby
Israel: The attorney general said that neither the criminal charges facing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor the terms of the coalition agreement he reached with a former rival should disqualify him. forming a new government.
Technological gains: Apple said its sales increased in the three months ending in March despite the pandemic, and showed signs of confidence by announcing a large share buyback. Amazon sales also increased, but profits fell because it cost more to meet demand. Analysts expect the current quarter to be much uglier.
What we are hearing: "Oh, hello: the P & # 39; dcast," in which two comedians portray older New Yorkers whose many quirks include their diction. "These podcasts are bringing a lot of joy to our home," writes Sam Dolnick, an assistant management editor. "So good. Now we are mispronouncing so many words."
Now a break from the news
Happy hours at Zoom are serving as a break from isolation and a consolation prize for canceled plans.
"During a crisis, you know, cocktail hour can be almost any time!" squealed Ina Garten, author of "The Countess Barefoot,quot; cookbooks, as she mixed what appeared to be a cube-sized cosmopolitan in a video posted on Instagram.
At a time when boundaries have almost disappeared, home is the office! School hours are work time! pajamas are work clothes! – the clink of ice cubes in a glass or the crunch of a can may seem like one of the few ways left to distinguish afternoon from day or weekend from week.
But as the quarantine months pile up, what started out as a way to relax may start to seem like an unexpectedly stubborn habit to some people. Sale of alcohol in the USA USA They were up 55 percent in the week ending March 21 compared to the previous year.
For those recovering from alcoholism, the combination of stress and social estrangement can make maintaining sobriety even more challenging.
Drinking in moderation is not inherently harmful to most people. The threshold is higher for men: women absorb and metabolize alcohol differently. Nature is sexist like that.
There's a short-term solution doctors prescribe when alcohol or other recreational substances feel like they're taking more than they offer: stop for a moment and see how it feels.
