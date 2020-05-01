Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Your briefing on Friday - The New York Times

Europe is in the midst of an economic recession not seen since the end of World War II, and the worst is yet to come, Europe's leading central banker said.

Its harsh assessment came after authorities estimated that economic output in the eurozone fell 3.8 percent in the first three months of the year, the worst performance in the region since the common currency was introduced in 1999.

The French economy declined by 5.8 percent, Spain by 5.2 percent and Italy by 4.7 percent, its biggest recessions in the post-war period. Under a new stimulus plan, the E.C.B. will pay banks to lend money.

The effort comes as President Trump steps up a public campaign to blame China for the pandemic. Some analysts are concerned that pressure from senior officials could distort assessments of the coronavirus.

Scientists who have studied the genetics of the coronavirus say the overwhelming probability is that it leapt from animal to human in a non-laboratory setting, as was the case with H.I.V., Ebola, and SARS.

The report, released late last week, outlined efforts by China and Russia to spread falsehoods about the pandemic. But The Times reported that the language had softened amid criticism from China.

"The ability to generate activities by yourself is a real asset," said Anders Ericsson, a professor of psychology at Florida State University.

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad. Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Israel: The attorney general said that neither the criminal charges facing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor the terms of the coalition agreement he reached with a former rival should disqualify him. forming a new government.

Happy hours at Zoom are serving as a break from isolation and a consolation prize for canceled plans.

At a time when boundaries have almost disappeared, home is the office! School hours are work time! pajamas are work clothes! – the clink of ice cubes in a glass or the crunch of a can may seem like one of the few ways left to distinguish afternoon from day or weekend from week.

For those recovering from alcoholism, the combination of stress and social estrangement can make maintaining sobriety even more challenging.

Drinking in moderation is not inherently harmful to most people. The threshold is higher for men: women absorb and metabolize alcohol differently. Nature is sexist like that.

There's a short-term solution doctors prescribe when alcohol or other recreational substances feel like they're taking more than they offer: stop for a moment and see how it feels.

%MINIFYHTML526d15e9ec3d5ddd5b993edac30eb71914%

Ad nordvpn

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here