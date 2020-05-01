You could own a large part of the Moon if your pockets are deep enough – BGR

The fifth largest piece of the Moon known to exist here on Earth is for sale.

Priced at approximately $ 2.5 million, it's a serious investment for even the most die-hard space fanatic.

The rock is sold through Christie in a private sale format.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

The moon is amazing. So amazing, in fact, that NASA intends to send humans there by the year 2024. We can see the Moon every night, as long as we have a clear sky, and whether you pay attention to it or not, it affects Earth in profound ways. . . Most people like it.

Now if really really really love On the Moon, you might be willing to ditch a little cash for a big chunk. The thick NWA 12691 lunar meteorite will be on sale at Christie & # 39; s, and is expected to fetch a truly astronomical price.

The rock was found in the Sahara desert just two years ago, and currently stands as the fifth largest piece of the Moon here on Earth. The rock weighs just 30 pounds, making it larger than even the largest chunks of material brought in by astronauts during Apollo missions. That, along with the fact that it really does look like a piece of the Moon, has skyrocketed its asking price.

As a lunar meteorite, it was originally a piece of the Moon's surface before an impact hit it into space. Eventually he got too close to Earth and fell into the desert. We will never know exactly where it came from, but by studying its composition it is possible to confirm that it really came from the Moon.

"I've been fortunate enough to handle some lunar meteorites at Christie's throughout the years, but every time I see this specimen in the warehouse, its large size leaves me speechless," said James Hyslop of Christie's. in a press release announcing the sale of the meteorite. "Weighing in at over 13.5kg, it is much bigger than anything else that has been offered before. The experience of having a piece of another world in your hands is something you will never forget. "

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

At the moment, the meteorite is in the hands of a private seller, and the individual apparently was not in favor of selling the rock in an auction format. Instead, it is offered as a private sale, meaning that anyone can buy the rock for the agreed price. Christie says the meteorite has been valued "in the region of £ 2 million," which would be around $ 2.5 million.

There are plenty of space buffs who would love to have this beauty in their collection, but you will need some insanely deep pockets to be privileged. The good news is that for the rest of us, looking at photos is totally free!

Image source: Christie & # 39; s