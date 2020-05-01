Xumo and 1091 light up an unidentified free broadcast channel about aliens and UFOs – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: The film and television marketing and distribution team 1091 Media launched Unidentified, a new broadcast channel offering the free Xumo service, with ads.

The linear channel features programming on paranormal topics, related to aliens and conspiracy. You will take advantage of the 1091 catalog of documentaries and independent films, which includes The cosmic secret, which features author David Wilcock. Recent titles in the Paranormal Realm released by 1091 include Bob Lazar and Area 51, Unrecognized, Close encounters of the fifth typeand The phenomenon.

Xumo, which was acquired by Comcast in February, reaches 45 million US homes. USA Through smart televisions, mobile devices, web and transmission boxes with more than 190 channels. Free streaming services like Xumo, Pluto TV, Tubi, and Crackle have seen increasing interest from viewers and advertisers in recent years, boosting those gains during the COVID-19 pandemic. NBCUniversal in mid-April launched Peacock, its own ad-supported broadcast participant, which has both free and subscription levels.

Related story Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase. The classic art of & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; shows strength on Disney + before the debut of & # 39; Rise of Skywalker & # 39;

"Launching Unidentified is a natural evolution for 1091," said COO Adam Brostoff, "bringing the best content to audiences around the world and showing off our roster of filmmakers, series producers and content creators who are passionate about what they do. paranormal and everything unknown. " "

Anthony Layser, vice president of content programming and partnerships at Xumo, said the channel "is sure to appeal to large audiences with its unprecedented range of compelling, paranormal, alien and conspiracy-related content. With partners like 1091, XUMO continues to offer new channels. very attractive, like this one, with the best programming in its category. "

Renamed from The Orchard to 1091 in 2019, the company's library includes narrative features like that of Taika Waititi Hunting for wild people and What we do in the shadows and documentaries like Poster Land and Lively life.