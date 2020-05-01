Xbox Series X will still launch as scheduled, but games could be delayed

Microsoft's Xbox boss Phil Spencer says the company's next-generation Xbox Series X console is still slated for later this year, but game production is a bit more unknown. In an interview with CNBCSpencer notes that there could be "some impact,quot; on Xbox X Series schedules, but that "the teams are doing a very good job of keeping our hardware running,quot; and "overall we are in line with what we thought we would be " . "

Microsoft has not provided an exact release date for the Xbox X Series beyond the 2020 holidays. Several official Xbox sites listed a "Thanksgiving 2020,quot; release date in March, but Microsoft said this was inaccurate and the company was still committed to launching in the 2020 vacation. If Microsoft planned to launch the Xbox Series X as early as November, the company's vague 2020 vacation schedule gives Microsoft some leeway.

While the hardware is still up and running, things are less clear on the game front. Microsoft has only officially committed to launch Halo Infinite along with the Xbox Series X, but even this title and other games of its own will not be exclusive to the new Xbox.

"I would say the biggest unknown is probably the production of the game, to be honest," says Spencer. "Game production is a large-scale entertainment activity right now, you have hundreds of people coming together, creating assets, working through creativity."

Xbox game developers now primarily work from home, creating and sharing assets that are often gigabyte-sized over US home internet connections. USA, an obvious challenge. "On the production side of the game, we are learning every day," Spencer admits. "I still feel good about it, but I also need to make sure that the safety of the teams is the most important thing, and not unduly push when things just aren't ready."

Microsoft joked Halo Infinite Two years ago, and provided more glimpses of the Master Chief in a five-minute video last year. We still know very little about the game, beyond that the current story continues after Halo 5, and it appears to be an open world version of aura. Microsoft has also been building a new Slipspace Engine to power the game.

Microsoft has already delayed Wasteland 3 and Minecraft dungeons due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and there are fears Halo Infinite You might also see some form of delay. Spencer said last month that "things are not easy right now," in an interview with IGN. "Things are stretched. I can feel it in the teams, they are stretched. "

Microsoft now plans to showcase Xbox Series X games during an online event next week. The software giant will showcase third-party titles and retain its own titles from Xbox Game Studios, such as Halo Infinite, for an event in the summer.

Next week's event will give us a first look at how game developers are optimizing for the Xbox Series X. Most of the first games we see are likely to be upgraded for the Xbox Series X in a similar way to of titles optimized for Xbox One. Launch of X and PS4 Pro. Expect to see a big focus on frame rates, load times, and ray tracing.

It's also an opportunity to see how many games will take advantage of Microsoft's upcoming Smart Delivery program for cross-generation games between Xbox Series X and Xbox One. Smart Delivery allows you to purchase an Xbox One version of a game and get the upgrade to the Xbox version. Series X for free. Assassin's Creed Valhalla – The new viking-based iteration of the popular franchise – will support Smart Delivery, which is an encouraging sign for the next generation of consoles.