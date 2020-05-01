World War II veteran celebrates turning 101 and surviving COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A member of the older generation is reclaiming his home after winning a battle over COVID-19.

Samuel Nilva is a World War II veteran and was treated for his symptoms at the Minneapolis VA Veterans Hospital.

The VA staff threw a party to celebrate her birthday and her incredible recovery.

Nilva woke up Tuesday morning to learn of her discharge from the hospital. He also learned of a special celebration in his honor.

VA staff who took care of the World War II veteran surprised him with a party for his 101st birthday.

"His birthday was actually Wednesday, but they had the party on Tuesday because they wanted to do something before he left," said Samuel's daughter Barbara Nevin.

"I would say that I am their best cheerleader," she said.

On this day, others joined that cheerleading squad to celebrate a man who overcame incredible obstacles and defeated COVID-19.

"He had the same brain surgery as Jimmy Carter," he said.

Nevin says that his father fully recovered from the operation.

Nilva was born on April 29, 1919, during the height of the Spanish flu epidemic.

He has also survived other pandemics and told his daughter how the love of his country helped him overcome everything.

"I survived polio, I survived World World II, I survived so many things that I want people to know that we can overcome this and I love my country and if anyone can solve this pandemic it is this country," he said.

She says her father believes in the US healthcare system. USA And it has a message of hope for all who hear it.

"I only remember my father's words that we can overcome this and that nothing is impossible and that he does not want people to be afraid, he told me on numerous occasions," he said.

She talks to her father every day, but says she can't wait until she can hug him and tell him how much she loves him.