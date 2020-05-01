Workers at Amazon, Target and Wal-Mart are calling for a boycott and sickness to protect working conditions.

On May 1, workers at Amazon, Whole Foods, Instacart, FedEx, Target and Walmart joined in a series of work stoppages to protest conditions and the team in the face of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The actions have been organized by a variety of groups within various companies, but are scheduled to coincide with International Workers' Day. Groups are encouraging customers to boycott stores and services during the day.

Organizers at Amazon said thousands of employees are participating in the actions across the country.

The groups are calling for best practices and equipment to protect front-line workers from contracting the disease on the job. The details of those protections vary by company and job: Instacart workers are calling for better distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE), while Whole Foods workers are asking for positive case locations to be closed during 14 days.

Amazon delivery service partners are asking for professional cleaners to disinfect vehicles at the end of each shift. Currently, drivers receive cleaning supplies and are asked to disinfect vehicles themselves.

Amazon has refused to reveal The number of employees who tested positive for COVID-19, reporting only individual cases to affected employees. As part of today's action, Amazon employees are lobbying against that practice and asking the company to "be transparent and honest about the number of cases they have on their premises."

Earlier this month, Amazon implemented new policies to protect workers from the virus, including two weeks of paid sick leave and unlimited unpaid leave for employees who they believe may have been exposed. But policy implementation has been uneven, and broader uncertainty has fueled more organizing efforts within the company.

"Are you being pressured to falsify or doctor any sanitation record?" an organizational document distributed among Whole Foods workers is read. "Are your leaders neglecting store sales and tight work budgets to prioritize your health and wellness?"

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.