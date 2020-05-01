Wishes for Anushka Sharma on her birthday

Anushka Sharma is an actress who has always stood out from the rest of the group as she is someone who has never been afraid to think outside the box. From her earliest days, Anushka Sharma has been ready to experiment, which was evident with movies like. PK, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and Bombay Velvet. She also became a producer in 2015 and delivered the acclaimed film NH10. On the occasion of her birthday, the stars flooded social networks sending their wishes to the actress. Scroll down and find out what they had to say.



Happy Birthday @Anushka Sharma! Sending love, happiness and virtual hugsðÂŸ¤Â—. I wish you a wonderful year ahead. – Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 1, 2020

Happy birthday dear …@Anushka SharmaÂÂÂ ©. May love and laughter always surround you. All my Love. pic.twitter.com/2xuBXjqVA1 – Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 1, 2020

Happy birthday Rosie phabie ðÂÂŸ ¥ ³ ðÂÂŸÂÂÂŽÂÂÂÂ, sending wishes in your way of success, happiness, health and everything you want. Stay healthy, happy!@Anushka Sharma – yuvraj singh (@ YUVSTRONG12) May 1, 2020