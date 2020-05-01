Will the coronavirus pandemic finally "kill,quot; the iPhone's notch? – BGR

Face ID does not work on iPhone if you are wearing a mask, and the use of face masks is recommended during the new coronavirus pandemic.

Apple already made changes to iOS 13 to allow iPhone users to enter passwords manually faster when using face masks.

Could Apple consider adding Touch ID to future iPhones in case the COVID-19 disease is here longer than expected?

The new coronavirus disrupted normal life in a way we wouldn't have imagined a few months ago. The virus is highly contagious and has the potential to kill anyone. Yes, many people are asymptomatic or develop mild versions of COVID-19, and it is generally the elderly or people with other existing medical problems who have a serious and life-threatening case. But there are exceptions, and you have no way of knowing what your COVID-19 experience will be like. This is why you should stay indoors as long as possible, wash your hands frequently, and regularly clean commonly used surfaces. When you go out, you have to wear some kind of mask. Anything that covers your mouth and nose can be used at least until you find medical masks in stores. And you should do this every time you go shopping for essentials or work. A mask is a barrier that will not completely reduce the risk of inhaling drops containing the virus. There is nothing that is 100% effective against that. But it can reduce the risk of getting an infection in public places.

However, wearing a mask practically ruins one of the best features the iPhone has ever had, the Face ID 3D facial recognition system. And once you get hooked, it will be very annoying to keep entering your password every time you need to unlock the phone. With that in mind, I can't help but wonder if the current pandemic will affect Apple's plans for Face ID.

COVID-19 is here to stay, and we will only remove it for years to come, in the best case where we will have at least one vaccine to prevent infection. That means we will be wearing masks for some time, maybe until 2022.

And if you wear masks while shopping for products or working, you'd better make sure you wear them correctly. That means the mask must cover both the nose and the mouth, and you should avoid touching the outer surface of the mask at all times. That involves not removing the mask and parking it on the chin for any purpose, unlocking the included iPhone. If you are going to do that, then you will be better off without a mask.

With a mask activated, Face ID will not work and you will have to enter your password. Fortunately, Apple has made it a lot easier by changing the unlock screen in the latest beta version of iOS 13 so you can type in your password faster than before. However, that is still a huge drawback when you are away from home.

I have always used a password with the iPhone, and I do not plan to remove the screen protection that also encrypts the phone. Touch ID made it even easier to unlock the phone, and then Face ID appeared. I said earlier that I wouldn't want to go back to Touch ID now that I've experienced Face ID, and I won't get it back. But what if wearing a face mask will become the new normal for years to come? What if something terrible happens and vaccines don't work?

When Apple released Face ID in 2017, it was the most sophisticated phone unlocking experience ever made. It still is, as very few smartphone manufacturers replicated Apple's 3D facial recognition system. Face ID is more secure than Touch ID and works even better once you get used to it. And it's not just for unlocking the screen, as Face ID pretty much unlocks anything that has a password on the phone. It is super easy to use and configure.

The facial mask ruins all of that. All Apple iPhone 12 models will have smaller notches, according to various reports, as Apple seeks to reduce the size of the notch. And next year's iPhones are likely to continue to support Face ID. But it will be interesting to see if the COVID-19 pandemic will force Apple to add Touch ID back to the iPhone at some point in the future. And if it happens, can Touch ID coexist with Face ID?

Apple studied the same under-screen fingerprint technologies that some Android phone manufacturers have already implemented in their smartphones. Optical and ultrasound fingerprint sensors were detailed in Apple's patents long before the iPhone X launched. In fact, we all think the phone will have an under-screen sensor in the months leading up to the phone's launch. And rumors say Apple is considering under-screen fingerprint sensors for future iPhones, perhaps as soon as the iPhone 12. But we are far from getting any confirmation.

Furthermore, Apple could find a way to make Face ID work when the user wears a face mask. But that's really an illusion for this particular Face ID user who is now forced to wear skins.

If anything, the COVID-19 pandemic showed that Apple is ready to quickly adapt to what is happening to the world. Apple rushed to close stores, came up with its own coronavirus detection app, and began displaying COVID-19 test locations on Maps. In addition to that, he developed face shields for medical personnel and worked with Google on a life-saving wit, the COVID-19 contact tracking app. Even the new unlock screen is proof that Apple is adapting to the disease. If this virus threat is here to stay for a few years, then perhaps Apple will make all the necessary changes to the iPhone's design to make it as convenient and safe to use as it is now.

Until then, we will only have to use passwords while wearing masks. Also, iPhone SE is a great workaround for anyone looking for a new iPhone with fingerprint support.

