Will Smith and the cast of Fresh Prince reflect on the death of James Avery during the 30th anniversary of the original episode of Fresh Prince

Fans of The prince of Bel Air We saw Will Smith at his most vulnerable moment today, Friday, May 1. Will Smith and the Fresh Prince of Bel Air The cast tearfully recalled her relationships with her co-star, James Avery, who played Uncle Phil in the popular television series that catapulted Will Smith's career.

Avery died 7 years ago in 2013 from complications of heart surgery, and today, the cast of the cult comedy television show recalled what it was like to work with him. Today was the 30th anniversary of the first episode of Fresh Prince.

Will Smith, 51, was the first to become visibly emotional when they saw an old scene with Avery, who played Philip Banks. The emotional scene appeared in Will Smith's Snapchat series, "WFH Will From Home."

While trying to hold back his tears, Will Smith admitted that it made him "cry,quot; to see Avery again. Not long after, the other cast members were also excited. In one part of the montage, Avery tells the actor that people have to trust each other to succeed.

Interestingly, Will Smith explained how Alfonso Ribeiro convinced him to keep his real name. Alfonso said it was crucial that Will use his birth name because people referred to him for his lifelong character. Ironically, Alfonso Ribeiro's career was affected by the success of The prince of Bel Air due to melt-type phenomena.

Will Smith also recalled the notorious handshake with DJ Jazzy Jeff. Jeff admitted that it was very upsetting to him when everyone always wanted to. DJ Jazzy Jeff claimed he could see it in people's eyes when they were going to take the special handshake.

As noted above, the Fresh Prince of Bel Air It was the show that made Will Smith a big star.

It ran for 148 episodes from 1990 until the end of 1996. Before Zoom's chat was activated, Will Smith scoffed at the meeting on his social media account, saying there was no better way to have a 30th anniversary meeting than have a zoom conversation.



