Will Ferrell blocks the Seattle Seahawks team meeting

Seattle Seahawks

The actor from & # 39; Daddy & # 39; s Home & # 39; He surprises the players and coach of the Seattle Seahawks when he suddenly appears during their online team meeting amid the ongoing blockade.

Up News Info –

Will Ferrell crashed in a virtual meeting of the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday April 30, 2020, posing as the new tight end of the soccer team, Greg Olsen.

The funny man, who used to appear at University of Southern California events and meetings when the Seahawks coach Pete Carroll He was in charge there, thrilled Seahawks players when he appeared on screen, wearing a team jersey and declaring his love for the quarterback. Russell Wilson.

"I love you," said Ferrell to the singer. CiaraThe husband of. "Let's make a baby."

He also pulled up his shirt to show his naked torso and said, "Does it look like the body of a 36-year-old man?"

<br />

Pal Carroll replied, "You may want to do some work on that core."