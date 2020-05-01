Will Ferrell blocks Seahawks virtual team meeting

Will Ferrell crashed the Seattle Seahawks virtual team meeting in a fun way on Thursday.

The Seahawks made a video call amid the coronavirus pandemic, and took the opportunity to introduce one of their new signers, Greg Olsen.

SEAHAWKS DRAFT PICKS: Who did Seattle take?

The presentation intersected with American actor and comedian Ferrell, who played his role as the former Carolina Panthers tight end.

"Coach, thank you very much, very excited to be here," he said.

"I'm so excited to be a Seahawk and excited to play with you, Russ (Seahawks QB Russell Wilson). Russ, I love you, I mean I love you, I love the way you play."

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

"I love the way you handle yourself as a human being, I mean I love you, let's make a baby, you know."

Ferrell later removed his Seahawks jersey after saying he had been exercising, denying that he needed to work at his core.