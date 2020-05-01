Why wouldn't Tyler Cameron go to bachelor to paradise?

Paradise doesn't seem to be calling Tyler Cameron& # 39; name of.
the Bachelorette party Alum weighed the chances of joining the next season of Bachelor in Paradise during his interview on the podcast Chicks in the office, and admitted that he does not see it well.
"I'm going to be honest, I feel like it would be like everything going downhill," he said as he discussed the probability of going to Paradise with his fellow Bachelor Nation star Dylan Barbour, who agreed with the Florida native.
"You would absolutely screw up," Barbour told Cameron. "They would make you look so bad," he added: "You had such a big climb that they'd say, 'Okay, we need him to fall. What else am I supposed to make him do? Just keep going up?' ; "
Cameron had another reason not to want to go to the coup Single spin-off series. After expressing his disinterest, he shared, "I am a one-woman type of man."
Since he made his Bachelorette party debut last year, the model has shown this to be true. After competing for Hannah brownheart came out briefly Gigi hadid from August 2019 to October 2019.
Presley Ann / WireImage
In March, he sparked romance rumors with Brown after meeting with the former Bachelorette party in Florida, where they have been practicing social distancing along with their famous TikTok "Quarantine Team,quot;. But unfortunately, a source told E! The news that the couple "is not in a position to leave at the moment, but they care for each other."
After the news that Hadid is pregnant with her first child with a boyfriend Zayn Malik, fans flooded Cameron's Instagram with comments speculating that he was the baby's father. He immediately debunked the claims during his Instagram Live on Wednesday, saying, "You are all wrong in the comments. You are all terrible."
A source close to Cameron told E! Report how you really felt about the news your ex is waiting for: "Tyler was definitely shocked when he heard the news of Gigi's pregnancy. He received the news the same way the world did and was shocking to him and his friends." The source added: "Gigi had never mentioned wanting a family for Tyler, she was only highly motivated by her career."
According to the source, there is nothing but love between previous loves. "They haven't spoken in a long time and there are no lingering feelings between them. They had a lot of fun, but Tyler's completely gone," the source said. "He wishes him all the best and is happy that Gigi is happy."
