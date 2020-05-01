Why wouldn't Tyler Cameron go to bachelor to paradise?

Paradise doesn't seem to be calling Tyler Cameron& # 39; name of.

the Bachelorette party Alum weighed the chances of joining the next season of Bachelor in Paradise during his interview on the podcast Chicks in the office, and admitted that he does not see it well.

"I'm going to be honest, I feel like it would be like everything going downhill," he said as he discussed the probability of going to Paradise with his fellow Bachelor Nation star Dylan Barbour, who agreed with the Florida native.

"You would absolutely screw up," Barbour told Cameron. "They would make you look so bad," he added: "You had such a big climb that they'd say, 'Okay, we need him to fall. What else am I supposed to make him do? Just keep going up?' ; "

Cameron had another reason not to want to go to the coup Single spin-off series. After expressing his disinterest, he shared, "I am a one-woman type of man."