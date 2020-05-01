Why does Twilight author Stephenie Meyer have fans in a frenzy?

Twilight fans, rejoice! Stephenie Meyer You have a great announcement.

the Twilight The author of the saga caused a stir on social media after posting a mysterious countdown on her Fickle Fish Films website, leading many to believe that a new book is on the way. According to the countdown, the undisclosed project will be announced on Monday, May 4, giving fans plenty of time to guess what's to come.

Twihards are convinced that Meyer will launch Midnight Sun, which is the fifth long-awaited book in the fan-favorite vampire romance franchise and is told from Edward Cullen's perspective. Originally, the book would be released in 2008, but Meyer decided not to publish it after a copy of his manuscript was leaked. Instead, he released the draft online.

Other fans of the famous author speculated that the cryptic ad could involve a sequel to Meyer's other novel. The host, which was released in 2008 and was also made into a movie. Some believe it could also be related to his 2016 thriller The chemist, or it is a completely new project.