Why does Twilight author Stephenie Meyer have fans in a frenzy?

Twilight fans, rejoice! Stephenie Meyer You have a great announcement.
the Twilight The author of the saga caused a stir on social media after posting a mysterious countdown on her Fickle Fish Films website, leading many to believe that a new book is on the way. According to the countdown, the undisclosed project will be announced on Monday, May 4, giving fans plenty of time to guess what's to come.
Twihards are convinced that Meyer will launch Midnight Sun, which is the fifth long-awaited book in the fan-favorite vampire romance franchise and is told from Edward Cullen's perspective. Originally, the book would be released in 2008, but Meyer decided not to publish it after a copy of his manuscript was leaked. Instead, he released the draft online.
Other fans of the famous author speculated that the cryptic ad could involve a sequel to Meyer's other novel. The host, which was released in 2008 and was also made into a movie. Some believe it could also be related to his 2016 thriller The chemist, or it is a completely new project.
Since publication Twilight In 2005, Meyer has sold more than 100 million copies worldwide. The books were adapted into a successful film franchise starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattison, launching both of them into instant stardom.
Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Women in Film
Reflecting on the tenth anniversary of the first film, Pattinson chimed in on the impact the franchise had on pop culture, confessing that he no longer hates Twilight.
"It seems like with younger people in their late teens, early 20s, it's something pretty modern that I like," he said. USA Nowadays in April. "It's a fascinating second wave of people who appreciate it, which is great. I think when something becomes a massive phenomenon, there are always people who get upset because it's everywhere. But now it seems kind of retro: the soundtrack, fashion. It's like, 'Oh, that's too late in the 2000s. "
In February The lighthouse star opened up about the "scary memories,quot; he has from the height of his Twilight fame in an interview with British GQ, telling the media that this stage of his life has forever changed the way he looks at paparazzi. "I have so many terrifying memories of paparazzi," he shared. "And I still wear full protective armor, a hood, and a hat."
Stewart also has similar memories. Talking with Howard SternShe recalled the tension that the paparazzi put on the relationship between her and Pattinson. "We didn't walk down the street holding hands because we were like, 'We don't want to give it to them'. But then, we couldn't walk down the street holding hands, and it sucked," he said, adding: "But then you deprive yourself of so many experiences. "
%MINIFYHTML6719d66902b0ecce1674925c2996279b14%