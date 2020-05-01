Whole Foods to Offer Free Disposable Masks to Customers – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

In the coming week, Whole Foods will offer free disposable skins to all customers.

Customers are asked to wear the mask while in the store. The company says that shoppers will be able to pick up the face covering at store entrances.

Whole Foods has also implemented daily temperature controls for team members and crowd control measures for their locations.

A statement on the store's website says: "Through the measures we are working quickly to implement, we hope to spend more than $ 800 million in the first half of the year on COVID-19 security measures by purchasing items such as masks, hand sanitizers, thermal cameras, thermometers, sanitizing wipes, gloves, additional hand washing stations and the addition of sanitizing sprays in buildings, the purchase of COVID testing supplies, additional cleaning equipment and more.

Governor Greg Abbott allowed the state order to stay home to expire Thursday and signed an executive order to allow the reopening of some types of businesses, but with warnings. Companies are also not forced to reopen.

During Phase 1 of the reopening, companies such as retail stores, shopping malls, restaurants and cinemas were able to reopen but with a capacity of 25% and with current social distancing guidelines.

Although theaters may reopen, Texas-based companies like Cinemark, Alamo Drafthouse, and Studio Movie Grill have said they won't open this weekend. Dates for its reopening have not been announced, though Cinemark said it plans to reopen in mid-summer.

Other types of businesses like hairdressers, barber shops, gyms and bars cannot reopen during this first phase. Abbott said earlier this week that he believes they could reopen during the second phase, which could start as soon as May 18. Phase two could also allow capacities to be increased to 50%.

There are no changes in companies that have remained open during the pandemic.

Residents are encouraged to cover their faces and follow patterns of social distancing as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

