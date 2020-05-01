Whitmer says auto insurance savings will be higher than required – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and a top state regulator said Tuesday that drivers will save more on auto insurance than is required under a bipartisan review of Michigan's auto insurance law.

According to the Whitmer administration, the proposed rates submitted by insurers, which will take effect in July, will be reduced more than is required. She called it "good news,quot;.

"It is great to see that it is paying off for Michiganers, especially during a time when drivers may need extra money in their pockets," the Democrat said in a statement.

The 2019 law will allow drivers to opt for what has been required, unlimited medical coverage for accident injuries. There will be six levels of protection against personal injury, the part of a premium that covers medical treatment and rehabilitation costs. It also covers lost wages and assistance with things like cooking and cleaning.

Under the law, insurers must reduce statewide average PIP medical premiums for eight years. PIP can represent half of a premium.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

The state Department of Insurance and Financial Services said it approved six initial rate submissions that cover a quarter of the market. People who keep unlimited benefits and buy policies from those companies will see an average 16.5% reduction in PIP instead of the 10% savings required.

Those with $ 500,000 in coverage will save 36.3% instead of 20%. At the $ 250,000 level, the cut will be 41.9%, above the 35% established by law. Motorists enrolled in Medicaid, who can therefore purchase $ 50,000 in coverage, will see a savings of 54.3% instead of 45%.

Anita Fox, director of the insurance department, said concerns that the PIP reductions would be overridden by the statutory increases in bodily injury liability coverage limits have not been confirmed. Drivers will save substantially even when bodily injury coverage is considered, he said.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related