Whitmer extends state of emergency after lawmakers refuse to extend disaster declaration – Up News Info Detroit

(CNN) Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer extended the state's coronavirus emergency declaration by executive order after the Republican-controlled Legislature passed a bill that would not have renewed the original declaration.

Whitmer signed a new order Thursday to finalize existing emergency and disaster statements, which were due to expire at midnight. He then issued another executive order citing authority under a 1940s state law to declare that a state of emergency continues in Michigan and to establish that the order would expire on May 28. A third executive order declared a state of emergency and a state of emergency. disaster in Michigan under a law of the 1970s, which also expires on May 28.

Whitmer extended the order to stay at the state house until May 15 last week.

Earlier in the day, the House of Representatives and the state Senate had submitted a bill that would have required him to seek the approval of both houses to extend the statement for more than 28 days, which Whitmer promised to veto. The Legislature also authorized leaders of both houses to file a lawsuit against the governor if she decided to extend the state of emergency, which could spark a legal battle between branches of the state government in addition to the response to the Michigan coronavirus.

"While some members of the legislature may believe this crisis is over, common sense and all scientific data tell us that we are not yet out of the woods," Whitmer said in a statement Thursday.

"By refusing to extend the declaration of emergency and disaster, Republican lawmakers are putting their heads in the sand and putting more lives and livelihoods at risk," he added. "I am not going to let that happen."

Whitmer also issued a fourth executive order Thursday night that extended an earlier order requiring theaters, bars, and casinos to remain closed and limiting restaurants to carry, drive, and deliver service.

The intrastate clash over the statements highlights one of the many divided-party state governments that are balancing public health efforts to mitigate the pandemic with popular efforts that demand reopening the economy, a reflection of inconsistent White House directives in the federal government's response. .

Michigan has seen the seventh highest number of coronavirus cases among the states. As of Thursday night, there were more than 41,300 cases and more than 3,700 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, as well as multiple protests against orders seeking to prevent the continued spread of the virus to in favor of reopening the state.

State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, a Republican, said in the room on Thursday that "the Legislature must make a decision to allow our governor to continue to govern by executive order or to trust our constituents to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families without the governor issuing a single order to stay home. "

Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, also a Republican, called Whitmer's move "very disappointing." tweeting that "we believe that defending the democratic process is the best for the people of MI. She just said no.

Earlier Thursday, a protest of about 400 to 700 people had formed at the State Capitol that organizers said supported the state senators as they voted not to extend Whitmer's state of emergency. Multiple protesters were seen carrying weapons on Capitol Hill and were photographed yelling at police as they demanded that they be allowed to enter the legislative chambers, which are closed due to social distancing measures.

The effects of President Donald Trump's efforts to blame Whitmer and other Democratic governors for the flaws in the coronavirus response were evident during Thursday's protest. The rally, called the "American Protest Rally," featured protesters wrapped in American flags, a woman wearing a "Liberate Michigan,quot; mask, and some waving Trump 2020 flags or Trump posters.

Earlier this month, Trump calls on Twitter to "FREE MICHIGAN!" and other key key states echoed and encouraged protests organized by conservative groups in the blue states of the battlefield and beyond. When asked if states should lift their stay-at-home orders, Trump said, "No, but I think the elements of what they have done are too much."

The president has also wavered in reopening Republican-led states. He said earlier this month that he had told Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp that he did not "strongly,quot; agree to the governor's decision to reopen some businesses, the day after he called Kemp to express his support and praise. about the move, sources told CNN.

