White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Holds First Briefing – Up News Info

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany did something Friday that her predecessor never did: She held an official press conference.

"I will never lie to you. You have my word on this," she said in response to a question from Associated Press correspondent Jill Colvin.

He also told reporters that they plan to continue the briefings and that he will announce the "next moment."

She said she is "normally with the president in the Oval Office" in response to a question about how she will convey how President Donald Trump is thinking about certain issues.

McEnany succeeded Stephanie Grisham as press secretary last month. Grisham never held an official briefing, and the last one was in March 2019. As CNN noted, that was 417 days ago. While asking questions, several reporters thanked McEnany for having one.

Trump held his own briefings, night after night, with the coronavirus task force for much of March and April. But they dropped this week, following the president's suggestion that injecting disinfectants could be tried as a coronavirus treatment. Later he said he had been sarcastic.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

One of the first questions McEnany was asked was about Trump's comments about the coronavirus that originated from a lab in Wuhan, and whether it conflicts with a National Intelligence assessment that was less conclusive.

"Let me remind everyone that intelligence is just an estimate, and it is up to policy makers to decide what to do with that intelligence," he said.