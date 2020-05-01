When will the NBA season restart? League coronavirus issues converge as decision time approaches

A lot of NBA news has come up just before the May 1 target date for the league to start making decisions about the 2019-20 season.

The biggest element came from ESPN's Tim Bontemps, who reported that the league has advised teams not to have asymptomatic players and staff tested for COVID-19.

Bontemps reported that the league told teams in a memo that "at the moment, it is not appropriate in the current public health environment to regularly screen all players and staff for the coronavirus."

Access to testing remains an annoying problem for the NBA, while the United States continues to deal with a general shortage of kits. Bontemps colleague Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the league estimates it will take 15,000 test kits to get back into action.

The league's guideline for not testing potential asymptomatic carriers is remarkable because people who show no symptoms of COVID-19 can still transmit the disease.

Wojnarowski's reports also included speculation about when the 2020-21 season might start. Sources told him there is "support,quot; to start the next season in December and end it in the late summer of 2021. A change to a Christmas opening had support long before the coronavirus interrupted this season, especially from Hawks CEO Steve Koonin But the current crisis gives the league coverage to dramatically alter its schedule in the future and avoid competing with the NFL for attention during the first months of the season.

With the league not close to playing again, concerns about when the NBA Draft will take place are growing. Sources told The Ringer's Kevin O & # 39; Connor that they expect the draft to move from June 25 to August or September, to line up with a possible summer conclusion for the season.

The conclusion of the season will depend on whether the league believes it will be safe to resume play in the near future. There is also a logistical hurdle in finding facilities at neutral sites to replace equipment sands. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Walt Disney World outside of Orlando is a candidate to become a "bubble,quot; site where the entire league can be housed. Las Vegas is still under consideration as well.

All this will have to be decided soon, perhaps starting on Friday, if the NBA wants to continue playing this season.