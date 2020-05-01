What you need to know about reopening North Texas businesses today – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Today is the day. Non-core businesses in Texas are allowed to reopen their doors beginning Friday, but there are current restrictions and guidelines that you should be aware of before taking the long-awaited shopping trip.

Non-core companies have been closed to customers within those establishments for weeks due to orders that forced their closure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

However, Governor Greg Abbott allowed the state order to stay home to expire on Thursday and signed an executive order to allow this type of business to be reopened but with warnings. Companies are also not forced to reopen.

Companies such as retail stores, shopping malls, restaurants and cinemas may reopen but with a capacity of 25% and with current social distancing guidelines. This is known as phase one of the Texas reopening plan by state officials.

Shopping centers like NorthPark Center in Dallas and Simon Property Group stores like Grapevine Mills and North East Mall in Hurst will be open on Friday.

NorthPark Center will require customers and employees to wear face coats, while these coverages will be recommended at shopping malls like Grapevine Mills and North East Mall.

The Galleria Dallas won't reopen until Monday and will require covering your face.

Customers in shopping malls should not be surprised if certain retail stores are still closed as they are not forced to reopen.

Although this is the first weekend these companies could reopen, they have been allowed to offer "take-away retail,quot; options since April 24. Sidewalk collection areas were established in places like shopping malls as one of the first steps in restarting the Texas economy.

Restaurants have only been able to stay open for take-out and delivery during the pandemic, but now they will be able to have customers in their dining areas at limited capacity.

However, restaurants must also maintain social distancing guidelines. These companies are doing this with practices like separating the tables at least six feet away and having paper table covers that will be replaced by each new customer.

Although theaters may reopen, Texas-based companies like Cinemark, Alamo Drafthouse, and Studio Movie Grill have said they won't be open this weekend. Dates for its reopening have not been announced, though Cinemark said it plans to reopen in mid-summer.

Other types of businesses such as barber shops, hairdressers, gyms and bars may not reopen during this first phase. Abbott said earlier this week that he believes they could reopen during the second phase, which could start as soon as May 18. Phase two could also allow capacities to be increased to 50%.

There are no changes in companies that have remained open during the pandemic.

Residents are encouraged to cover their faces and follow patterns of social distancing as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

