What to see this weekend: our best elections for May 2 and 3

Good news: we have that new news for you!
Sorry for that very embarrassing rhyme, but we are very excited to have several new series to watch this weekend, from May 2 to 3.
Not only are there new Netflix shows from some of Hollywood's biggest names, like Ryan Murphy and Mindy kaling, we also have a new love story to obsess thanks to Normal people and a weird but cool new comedy from the creator of The office. Come on, how can you resist that? (That's what she said.)
Plus, we've got just what you need to get your Met Gala solution in light of its indefinite procrastination, a series coming back to catch up now to prepare for next weekend, and a blast from the past to revisit it. or experiment for the first time.
Ready to stream on Saturday and Sunday? Here are our best options to see this weekend, from May 2 to 3 …
If you still use Madison Montgomery .GIF in the registry: Rejoice, Ryan Murphy is here to provide you with the ultimate solution. After delivering the fun and the foam The politician Earlier this year, the latest Netflix set from super producers arrived and continues its trend for lighter food.
Protagonist Darren Criss, Dylan McDermott, Jim Parsonslegend Patti lupone and The politicianbreaking star David Corenswet (RIP River!), Hollywood takes viewers back to Old Hollywood, following a group of aspiring actors, writers, and various entertainment players trying to succeed. Naturally, drama, romance, scandal, and more occurs, with some real-life figures released (Rock hudson, for example) just in case. (Where to watch: Netflix)
If you have a desperate need for a love story: Based on the best-selling novel by Sally Rooney, the highly anticipated television adaptation of Normal People is here, and people more than live up to expectations. The new series follows the love story of soulmates Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal), from their first meeting in high school and beyond, breaking, inventing, hooking, spoiling, and growing along the way. (Where to watch: Hulu)
If you are homesick: We don't know about you, but we are excited to see the cast of OG Melrose place (Heather Locklear! Andrew Shue! Courtney Thorne-Smith! Laura Leighton!) We gathered for charity last week, which made us nostalgic for the outrageous twists and turns of the iconic soap and our younger beings watching reruns on Soap Net with nothing more than an M,amp;M bag to keep us company. Good news, we can still be that person, thanks to the grocery transmission and delivery! (Where to watch: Hulu)
Speaking of our younger selves, we may or may not have spent summer mornings hiding in our living rooms watching replays of Saved by the Bell, yelling at our parents to leave us alone when they told us to leave because Hi, Zack and Kelly were about to get together! And with the restart soon at Peacock, what better time to return to that phase and watch the first five seasons of the classic series? (Where to look: right here)
If you want to brag that you liked a show before it really exploded the same way you talked about how you liked falling on the guy before they "ran out,quot; in high school: Do yourself a favor and watch the whole new Mindy Kaling series I have never had oneSAP. For example, cancel all your Level Zoom Hangouts as soon as possible. I just know we call DIBS star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan being our new best friend first! (Where to watch: Netflix)
If you want to be included in all your friends' group chats next weekend: Do yourself a favor and watch Dead to Me season one if you haven't already, as the second season returns on May 8 and there is a 97 percent chance that your friends, family and timeline will want to talk about nothing else. rightly so (Where to watch: Netflix)
If you love The office and Parks and recreation But also science fiction: Yes, that's very specific, but Upload seems to be a very specific type of show. Since Greg DanielsAlso known as the man who reaps the rewards of our endless obsession with The Office, Upload is a half-science fiction / half-satire series in which humans can jump on their other chosen life in 2033. which, like … at the rate that & # 39; Re going … (Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video)
If you are missing the magic of the movies: Have you ever wondered where some of the most iconic movie props go once production ends or are we the only rare ones? Strange or not, the new series Support culture sets out to discover treasures from films like Mary Poppins, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Pirates of the Caribbean and more, with some of the actors from the movies popping up to reveal behind-the-scenes secrets.
Basically it is a treasure hunt from the comfort of your sofa. But can the program discover everything Sarah Jessica Parkerwardrobe the first Sex and the city movie? Asking a friend, of course. (Where to watch: Disney +)
If you just realized that it's the first Monday in May: While the Met Gala 2020 has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, you can still get your fix by watching the excellent 2016 documentary The first Monday in May It offers viewers a fascinating look at the most exclusive event of the year. (Where to watch: Hulu)
