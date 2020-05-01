What to see this weekend: our best elections for May 2 and 3

Good news: we have that new news for you!

Sorry for that very embarrassing rhyme, but we are very excited to have several new series to watch this weekend, from May 2 to 3.

Not only are there new Netflix shows from some of Hollywood's biggest names, like Ryan Murphy and Mindy kaling, we also have a new love story to obsess thanks to Normal people and a weird but cool new comedy from the creator of The office. Come on, how can you resist that? (That's what she said.)

Plus, we've got just what you need to get your Met Gala solution in light of its indefinite procrastination, a series coming back to catch up now to prepare for next weekend, and a blast from the past to revisit it. or experiment for the first time.

Ready to stream on Saturday and Sunday? Here are our best options to see this weekend, from May 2 to 3 …