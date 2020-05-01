What is the strangest thing you have seen an animal do?

Image: Getty Image: Getty

Look, animals are rare. If you have the privilege of working remotely during this time, or if you isolate yourself with a beloved pet, they are likely to act especially like crackpots. I want to know about the strangest thing you've seen an animal do, Recently or otherwise. The photos will be honored and awarded, of course.

But before all that, let's take a look at last week's winners. These are the most disturbing things you have ever seen seen in a restaurant. I will never eat again.

Morgraene, this is extremely disturbing:

Years ago, I was at a familiar Italian place in my hometown enjoying cheese ravioli with a friend. A girl, about 11 years old, got up from a nearby table where she was eating with her parents and brother. She walked to the kitchen and the waiter station, and I started to get up from my chair and greet her because I thought she was lost and looking for the bathroom. However, before I could get up, he took two plates from the wait station and started beating them together until one was smashed. It was loud. She dropped the pieces and grabbed another plate from the pile, repeating this until she was surrounded by shattered china and all eyes on the spot were on her. I had frozen in place, too stunned to do anything, but after the fourth or fifth course, I regained consciousness and looked at their parents, hoping they would do … something. They spoke calmly and completely ignoring the fact that their son was breaking dishes in the middle of a restaurant. A manager appeared and tried to talk to the girl and keep her from grabbing more plates … she ignored him and grabbed some knives (KNIVES!) And cups and started throwing them at the people at the nearby tables. People screamed, crouched, got up from those tables, and ran across the room. The manager was trying to keep the knives out of his reach, but he was clearly too scared to physically restrain her. Finally, did your parents notice? watch out? decided to avoid murder? Her mother lazily called her to sit down, which did not work, so her father approached her and asked "where did you get these dishes from?" and "Do you want a dessert? I bet they have ice cream!" As she kept trying to throw things away. He made no effort to contain or reprimand her. The manager stared at him in amazement for a minute, then asked them to leave. He was very upset when asked to leave, he made a big scene, refused to pay his bill, and ran off, creaking over broken dishes and ignoring the looks of customers who had been dodging knives just minutes before. After they were gone, we all looked at each other for a minute like … "did that happen?" The restaurant tried to clean up the mess and we all got some free tiramisu.

Memeimi no thanks For this one:

This was many years ago but I will never, and never will, forget it. I went to a froyo place called Checkers and the ATM had very bad cystic acne. As I paid, I saw small streams of pus coming out of one of the larger pimples, which had burst. The moment I left the establishment and was out of his sight, I threw my froyo in the trash. A sad waste of cheesecake yogurt, but my appetite was completely gone. Oh man, I just thought of an even worse one! I went to the Perkins bathroom (a midwestern chain that's kind of a Marie Callender-type place) and it looked like someone had thrown a bag of Hershey's kisses at a wood chipper. There was shit on the floor AND the ceiling. It was the second worst thing I ever smelled. I left and told the hostess and she closed her eyes tight and said, "It's just my second damn day."

The holy hand grenade, I know I asked for "disturbing" but you went complete "heartbreaking":

I worked in the same Chinese place as my wife. It is a basement unit in an old center with drop ceilings. One day, a large rat weighing approximately 3-4 pounds at least falls off the ceiling and falls onto its shoulder. He walked between the tables with a tray of food. The food tray goes flying. He slapped the rat and Tarzan brushed off his hair. Now clients are scared. A lady kicked off her heels and tried to hit the rat hanging on my wife's back. Then he screamed, STOP TRYING TO FUCK ME, which seems to stun the rat enough to let it fall out of its hair and sneak away. We called the exterminator that night. Two weeks after that, the rat's rotting carcass fell off the roof and landed on a Singapore Mei Fun plate. It fell because another rat was gnawing at the body. The Mei Fun was my lunch.

parkcityboi … Me what?

He was the president of a small (11 locations) ice cream chain (now defunct) in Cali called Wil Wright & # 39; s. They were converted to semi-food-type operations before they sank faster than the Titanic after encountering an iceberg. One day I got a call from the Palm Springs general manager asking for my advice on a customer who came for the buffet lunch, opened his briefcase, and proceeded to empty / take out the entire tray of shrimp salad (made with a sweet treat) pickle combo and mayonnaise) in said briefcase, pay for the buffet and leave with the sauce dripping from the briefcase leaving a trace. I told the manager not to worry about his higher than normal% food cost for the day. The whole concept was total bullshit, but it was a division of a company that is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, so there was some kind of tax benefit.

