What comes next for Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Season seven of Brooklyn nine nine It's been over a week ago and we have plenty of time to wait for season eight, but the good news is that season eight is definitely on the way.
NBC renewed the show in November, months before the seventh season premiere, and the writers began meeting last week via video chat. The ending didn't end with a cliffhanger other than Jake and Amy who now have a newborn baby to look after, so the question is: what comes next?
It's an especially interesting question right now, as everyone is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, and New York City, where Brooklyn Nine-Nine takes place, has been particularly affected by the virus. Every time the show can come back, the world will have changed, and it's impossible to predict how, then, how is it supposed to handle a comedy show about essential workers set in New York?
"That's the big question," showrunner Dan Goor Tell us. "That's the $ 65,000 question. I really can't answer that, and I mean I literally can't answer because we just started talking about it."
Many people, including us, have been watching the show as a distraction or an escape from what is happening in the real world, and Goor is extremely aware of that aspect of the series.
"One of the things that I'm very aware of is that people watch the show and say it's a good escape, and I'm not aware of that, and I don't think there is a world where the next season is like a dark meditation about how affected they have been by the coronavirus, but at the same time, I don't know if we can or should completely ignore that it has affected the city they are in and the people they know because of their jobs, and cannot escape it ", He says.
Another question is about time.
"Obviously, the world will be in a place where we can shoot, and if we can shoot, many of these restrictions have been eased, which means that the world is starting to return to normal or has returned to normal, then the other El Danger of doing too much of the crown is that you will feel dated, "he says. "If they're in the middle of the pandemic, that will feel dated, so I don't think anybody wants to see that. That doesn't mean we won't do an episode that goes back to it, or I don't know. The truth of the matter is that I just do not know ".
Baby on Board
What Goor knows is that there is a season eight, and it will feature Jake and Amy as parents, although it will not become a show about Jake and Amy as parents.
"I think in general we will be telling the same kind of stories," he told us. "It will be mainly in '99, and we will not ignore that they have a child, but I think most of the children's things will be about how it impacts them at work and with each other, but it is a source of stories for Of course."
The return of Gina Linetti
Season eight may or may not also feature Gina Linetti. If season eight doesn't, then a future season will.
"Yes, sure, 100%," he said when we asked her if she would be coming back. "I think Chelsea Peretti is one of the great comedians of our time, and I love Gina's character. There is nothing to read about the fact that she was not this season, other than that we just couldn't find a story to time that would work with your schedule. I wish I was in this season, it's great, it will definitely come back, 100%. "
The end is not near yet
As for the possibility of seasons beyond eight o'clock or ending the show, Goor isn't thinking about that yet, but he asked us if we had any ideas for a spin-off, and he seems to have thought of some of his own. (We didn't at the time, but here's our speech: McClane adult, a man raised by Jake and Amy, captain of his own quirky compound.)
"It is difficult, because it is as if you wanted to see Brooklyn Six-Five with Terry and a whole new crew? I don't know if you want to see that, "says Goor." It is really difficult to understand. Would you like to see Terry take over the police department for a small town in Maine and that they are the only black family in town? That could be an interesting thing. I do not know."
Spinoffs aside, Goor and the rest of the crew are just thinking about how to make the eighth season work right now.
"I think right now we are really focused on making season eight the best it can be, and especially in these uncertain times, we are so thankful to have jobs and that our team has jobs and that our actors have jobs, so we We're focusing on the present for now, but it's crazy to me that we started in 2014 and now it's season eight and we're breaking episode 144 right now. It's crazy. "
Brooklyn nine nine is broadcast on NBC.
ME! and NBC are part of the NBC Universal family.
%MINIFYHTML28308482d40bdd8b12f2e880676c531c12%