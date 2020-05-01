What comes next for Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Season seven of Brooklyn nine nine It's been over a week ago and we have plenty of time to wait for season eight, but the good news is that season eight is definitely on the way.

NBC renewed the show in November, months before the seventh season premiere, and the writers began meeting last week via video chat. The ending didn't end with a cliffhanger other than Jake and Amy who now have a newborn baby to look after, so the question is: what comes next?

It's an especially interesting question right now, as everyone is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, and New York City, where Brooklyn Nine-Nine takes place, has been particularly affected by the virus. Every time the show can come back, the world will have changed, and it's impossible to predict how, then, how is it supposed to handle a comedy show about essential workers set in New York?