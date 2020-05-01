Wendy Williams fans believe she is addressing her own marriage during her conversation with Ray J about her relationship with Princess Love

Wendy Williams is working from home these days, and her fans can't get enough of her quarantine shows. She recently had an interesting conversation with Ray J, and in addition to telling him that she loves him, she also said that he is definitely the type of man who just can't be faithful.

A follower said, "He's talking to Wendy more than he even talks to Princess," and someone else posted this message: "You can say Ray J is lying a lot."

A commenter said, "Why do I feel like Wendy was pondering her own marriage here hahaha?" And someone else posted the following message: "I mean he threw her in the pool. That should have been a red flag."

Someone else posted this: "Ray J wants to live a single life but forgets he's married," and one commenter said, "Wendy Williams couldn't socially distance herself from tea."

Another follower has a message for Princess Love: ‘PERIOD! Move princess! Life is too short to be with a man who just wants to make you as miserable as he is. "

Someone else believes that "Some men were meant to be single all their lives, Ray is one of those," and another commenter posted this: "Wendy needs to try a Kardashian base and lower it a bit."

Aside from this, Wendy made headlines when during a conversation with Mario Lopez on Access Hollywood, she talked about what it was like to live in her New York City apartment in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Back then, she said she loves staying home, describing herself as a "homebody,quot; who lives among "beautiful surroundings."

She told fans that it's just her and her two funny cats at home.



