Waxahachie Businesses Ready to Return – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With so many out of work, a phased reopening is better than being closed – that's the consensus of many northern Texans today, as companies work to stay afloat while handling the COVID-19 threat.

"We have taken out our couches, left our benches here, have set them apart for social distancing," said Jamie Eppler, manager of Down the Hatch for Big Al in downtown Waxahachie.

Eppler said the staff has been busy working to meet all state requirements for the phase one reopening.

“Our facilities are clean, all of our employees have masks. We wear gloves when dealing with clients. Disinfect, disinfect, disinfect constantly, ”he said.

Downtown Waxahachie is overflowing with picturesque charm, and yet there was an additional buzz on Friday as businesses and customers prepared to reopen.

"I think everyone is ready to get out of here," said Karen Anthony. She is among those who have grown tired of being locked up.

Anthony said he will meet with a friend for lunch to "start making these businesses work again."

The ability to reopen, even with restrictions, has been good news for many companies. And yet, the governor's order was clear: the ability to reopen is not a requirement to do so.

Some restaurants said they will continue to take away orders for now, as small restaurants can't possibly be profitable with just 25% capacity.

And still others say that every little bit helps.

"We were at 0% a week ago," said Noah Pennell, a bartender who is now out of work due to the shutdown. "A slow and steady process, which should be, in my opinion, to get back to where we were … but, anything is better than nothing."

And many others agree.

"My family is ready to go out," said Anthony. "And ready to spend some money and have a good time again."