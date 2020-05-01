Watch Ryan Reynolds' virtual graduation speech for the class of 2020

The 2020 class of Kitsilano High School may not be able to graduate and receive their diplomas as imagined, but Ryan Reynolds He hopes his virtual startup speech can make up for it.

As a high school graduate, the actor took on the immense privilege of delivering the graduation speech for the class of 2020. Unfortunately, he was unable to meet them in person, but he did share a video on his YouTube page. along with an inspiring message.

He told the students that the school was "the best thing that ever happened to him,quot; and that he is still friends with many of the people with whom he graduated. And while he didn't "prepare anything super interesting,quot; for his speech, he hoped to deliver this lesson: "If I can pass on this little chestnut of wisdom, it's something you might want to start if you haven't already." do what. It's totally up to you, no pressure, but one thing that has worked for me is practicing some kind of compassion every day, whether it's for you or someone, especially someone else, it's good. "