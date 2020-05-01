Watch Ryan Reynolds' virtual graduation speech for the class of 2020

The 2020 class of Kitsilano High School may not be able to graduate and receive their diplomas as imagined, but Ryan Reynolds He hopes his virtual startup speech can make up for it.
As a high school graduate, the actor took on the immense privilege of delivering the graduation speech for the class of 2020. Unfortunately, he was unable to meet them in person, but he did share a video on his YouTube page. along with an inspiring message.
He told the students that the school was "the best thing that ever happened to him,quot; and that he is still friends with many of the people with whom he graduated. And while he didn't "prepare anything super interesting,quot; for his speech, he hoped to deliver this lesson: "If I can pass on this little chestnut of wisdom, it's something you might want to start if you haven't already." do what. It's totally up to you, no pressure, but one thing that has worked for me is practicing some kind of compassion every day, whether it's for you or someone, especially someone else, it's good. "
the dead Pool The star continues: "You have heard the expression 'divide and conquer', you see it everywhere and dividing people is just a means to distract them, disarm them, giving you the opportunity to conquer, and the world seems to subsist on this idea every time more and more. And it's getting really boring. It's over the top and I think you guys want to be classy and be at the forefront. And I think your generation will be. So maybe practice the opposite, practice empathy. "
"Some of you might consider me successful. I don't know that some of you might have seen Green Lantern, but I will tell you this: empathy has taken me much more, much further, "he joked. He said it brought him success not only in life but also in his career; that makes this commitment to be empathetic,quot; is the act of most radical ambition you can show. "
Masatoshi Okauchi / Shutterstock
If that wasn't persuasive enough, he shared, "To my surprise (empathy) has made me earn money, friends, priceless memories. It has allowed me to fully accept and provide love. It has helped me recognize the mistakes I have already made learning from them. Above all, it made me happy. It's something I'll probably be working on all my life. "
Then, for those who were disappointed at the lack of "d-k jokes," he promised he had saved them for his college graduation speech. And for those who may not go to college, he said it's totally cool because neither does he.
To top it off, the star revealed that in honor of his favorite local pizza place and achievement, each student will receive a free large pizza for him.
Congratulations to the class of 2020!
%MINIFYHTMLe8a4b8aaf3c16d0332d631b5afb97db414%