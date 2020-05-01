Watch Noah Reid's beautiful new music video for Hold On

Noah Reid is following his time on Schitt & # 39; s Creek with Gemini, a new album, and E! News has his first look at his new music video for "Hold On," the album's first single.

"The 'Hold On' video had to be done fast and it had to be done carefully. It had other songs that were ahead in the singles lineup, but once it became clear what effect COVID-19 was taking him around the world, it seemed like this was the song that would resonate the most, "Reid said. "I wanted the video to represent the feeling of being isolated and unsure of how things would work, and also the feeling of joy and celebration when you're on the other side of the challenges you've faced."