Watch Noah Reid's beautiful new music video for Hold On

Norma Wong
Noah Reid is following his time on Schitt & # 39; s Creek with Gemini, a new album, and E! News has his first look at his new music video for "Hold On," the album's first single.
"The 'Hold On' video had to be done fast and it had to be done carefully. It had other songs that were ahead in the singles lineup, but once it became clear what effect COVID-19 was taking him around the world, it seemed like this was the song that would resonate the most, "Reid said. "I wanted the video to represent the feeling of being isolated and unsure of how things would work, and also the feeling of joy and celebration when you're on the other side of the challenges you've faced."
"It seems to me that the personal connections I have are the things that keep me going, and I wanted to do something that reflects that," he continued.
Reid's co-star in the video is his partner Clare. Weyman kit directed the video. Look the following video.
"I had seen a couple of photos of a house that two of my oldest friends had been renovating, and the bare and completely gutted space seemed like a great metaphor for the place we are in now. So, I called another old friend, the director Kit Weyman, and we talked about the concept of the video. I also had to convince my real-life partner, Clare, to come as my scene partner. This song was written when we had We moved together in Toronto and immediately went to Los Angeles to film a television show, so it was familiar territory for us, "Reid explained.
The video was shot in one day with Weyman as the one-man team, filming an 8mm film from a safe distance. "I love its dream quality," said Reid. "I hope we can all wait and look back at this strange moment in the way you wake up and try to remember the strange and beautiful details of a dream."
Reid comes from the final season of the Emmy nominees Schitt & # 39; s Creek. He played Patrick Brewer, the love interest and business owner of David Rose (Dan Levy), from the third season. In the fourth season episode, "Open Mic," Reid showcased his musical prowess with a cover version of Tina Turner"The best,quot;. Series star and co-creator Levy told E! The news that allowed Reid to try out the song and make it his own contributed to the show's success.
"When Annie (Murphy) asked if he could write "A Little Bit Alexis,quot;, we said yes. This is why I asked Noah (Reid): ‘Do you want to try playing,quot; The Best "? Or do you want us to bring someone? I think it is very important to trust and value your actors. And I think it has paid off as a whole in such magical ways, "Levy said.
Gemini, Reid's second studio album, produced by Matthew Barber, will be released on May 29, 2020.
%MINIFYHTML4f270180e58aaf32cbfb4238e83a38cc12%