Watch Brie Bella pressure brother JJ to embrace his Latino roots

can Brie Bella convince brother JJ Garcia to reconnect with your roots?

In this all-new Thursday clip Total fine, Birdie Joe DanielsonThe mother tries to get her brother interested in her Mexican heritage. This emotion for her heritage comes from Brie and Nikki BellaThe trip to Mexicali, where they reconnected with their separated father. Jon Garcia.

"By the way, you look a lot like Dad," Brie informs her brother. "He does, everyone tells me. They say: 'My God, your brother is your father.'"

Although JJ seems disinterested in this issue, Brie continues on the meeting, saying that "she had an incredible time in Mexicali." Also, because the trip reminded her of things from her childhood, she encourages JJ to "revisit all that."

"Visiting him again? Well, I'm glad you're reconnecting, but that doesn't mean you have to push for them to reconnect us," JJ responds in response.

"It just felt good, so I thought you wanted to feel the same." Daniel BryanThe wife responds.

Without missing a beat, Brie suggests that JJ join her outing with Nikki for a tamale cooking class.