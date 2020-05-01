Walmart gives employees a total of $ 180 million in bonuses

OH-KAY, Walmart is here showing the appreciation of its employees by giving them a bonus. The large corporation has given a total of $ 180 million to its employees per hour.

"We pay nearly $ 180 million in cash bonuses to associates per hour, with more to come next month on our originally scheduled quarterly bond payment date," the company wrote in a statement.

In an effort to keep the work environment safe, Walmart has taken additional preventive measures.

"Our focus on the health and safety of our associates continues. We conduct daily health checks and temperature checks and provide masks and gloves to all associates. We also add sneeze guards to records, we limit the number of customers in stores, we installed social distancing signs and instituted sanitation protocols. "

Not only have they given bonuses to employees, they have also hired 200,000 people.

"Additionally, we have honored our commitment to hire 200,000 associates at our stores, clubs, distribution centers, and distribution centers, since March 19."

At a time when more than 20 million people have applied for unemployment, this is truly a blessing! It will not?

