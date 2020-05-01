Voice is getting remote, including Happy Hour sessions

This is The voice… Remote editing!

Before the first remote live show, presenter Carson Daly has The voice trainers Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas together for a virtual happy hour. Daly will present the new shows live from the void Voice On the sound stage with limited equipment adhering to social distancing protocols, Clarkson will stream from his ranch in Montana, Shelton from his home in Oklahoma, and Jonas and Legend will stream from their respective homes in Los Angeles.

In the exclusive preview above, see what happens when Daly brings the coaches together.

"I miss you guys a lot, hanging out behind the scenes. I thought a Voice happy hour would be a good way to hang out, "says Daly." Did you bring your favorite drink? "