Voice is getting remote, including Happy Hour sessions

This is The voice… Remote editing!
Before the first remote live show, presenter Carson Daly has The voice trainers Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas together for a virtual happy hour. Daly will present the new shows live from the void Voice On the sound stage with limited equipment adhering to social distancing protocols, Clarkson will stream from his ranch in Montana, Shelton from his home in Oklahoma, and Jonas and Legend will stream from their respective homes in Los Angeles.
In the exclusive preview above, see what happens when Daly brings the coaches together.
"I miss you guys a lot, hanging out behind the scenes. I thought a Voice happy hour would be a good way to hang out, "says Daly." Did you bring your favorite drink? "
"You know I'm ready, Carson," Shelton says, raising her glass.
In advance, see Shelton, Legend, Jonas and Clarkson assemble their remote broadcast kits with varying degrees of success. There may be a chainsaw involved for Shelton. Jonas even shows off his competition notes that simply say "win." "Because that is what I intend to do," he says. The remaining contestants also have to be their own tech team and set up their broadcast space.
The voice The first remote live shows begin on Monday, May 4 with the 17 best artists performing from 17 different cities across the country. NBC says viewers will see the preparation process that goes into each performance, as well as remote tutoring sessions with costumed contestants, as well as guidance on choreography and art direction to enhance their performances at home.
The voice It will capture live moments, interactions and pranks during streaming via online video conferencing. For Monday performances, all interactions with coaches and contestants are recorded live and pre-recorded. Contestants will hear the results live on Tuesday.
"Reinventing live shows has allowed us to create innovative ways to bring The voice to life in a fresh and intimate way " Audrey Morrissey, The voice executive producer and showrunner, said in a statement. "It has been an incredible team effort with the coaches, artists, and loved ones involved in the process. With Carson at the helm from the stage, we are excited to share a unique event. Voice experience that will feel new and familiar. "
The voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
