Video: Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault charge

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden categorically denied allegations by a former Senate staff member that he sexually assaulted her in the early 1990s, saying "this never happened." Biden's first public comments on the accusation come at a critical time for the alleged Democratic nominee, as he tries to ease mounting pressure after weeks of refusing his campaign.

"I say that unequivocally, it never, ever happened," Biden said in an interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." Biden said he will ask the National Archives to determine if there is any record of such a filed complaint, but he repeatedly said he does not believe such a record exists.

"The former employee said she filed a complaint in 1993," said Biden. “But she does not have a record of this alleged complaint. The documents from my Senate years that I donated to the University of Delaware do not contain personnel files. ”

Biden said: “There is only one place where there could be such a complaint: the National Archives. The National Archive is where the records are kept. "

Republicans concerned about President Donald Trump's increasingly precarious political position are taking advantage of the accusation of portraying Democrats as hypocrites who only defend women who allege wrongdoing against conservatives. They are investigating despite the fact that it could renew attention on the multiple sexual assault allegations brought against Trump.

Democrats, meanwhile, are in an awkward position of vigorously validating the women who present their stories while defending the man who will be their standard-bearer in what many in the party consider the most important choice of their lives.

"The campaign has issued statements, but he has not issued any statements in his own voice," said former chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Donna Brazile. "It is not helping, it is just damaging, not only for the person who has come forward, but it is also hurting the candidate."

The November competition between Biden and Trump will be the first presidential race of the #MeToo era, which has prompted numerous women to file allegations of sexual assault. Trump has been accused of assault and unwanted contact by numerous women, allegations that he denies.

Women are a central constituency for Democrats, and Biden has a mixed history. While she wrote the Violence Against Women Act as a senator, she was also heavily criticized for her handling of Anita Hill's Senate testimony in the 1990s. Just before launching her 2020 campaign, several women accused her of playing no desired, behavior for which he apologized.

Biden has vowed to choose a woman as a career partner, and the prosecution has left those believed to be in conflict in a difficult situation.

Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia Democratic candidate for governor, said: "I believe in Joe Biden," citing a New York Times investigation that said he exonerated him.

"Women deserve to be heard," he said, "but I also believe that those allegations have to be investigated by reliable sources."

That echoed the discussion points issued by Biden's campaign to the surrogates last week that were obtained by The Associated Press. They noted investigations by The New York Times, The Washington Post and AP that found no other allegation of sexual assault and any pattern of sexual misconduct.

On Thursday, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi also defended Biden. Speaking on CNN, she said she was "satisfied with the way she responded," even when she acknowledged that "it is an issue that she has to deal with."

Some Democratic donors and fundraisers say the problem has not come up in calls with party funders. Others are concerned that it may be used against Biden, as was Hillary Clinton's private email server and the activities of the Clinton Foundation were handled against her by Trump.

Some Democratic operators expressed concern that the accusation is particularly damaging because it is an accusation of the central reason for Biden's campaign: that he provides a moral counterattack to Trump and that the election is a "battle for the soul of the United States."

"What is at stake could not be greater to defeat Donald Trump, but at the same time, I think we have to apply a consistent standard on how we deal with sexual assault allegations, and also have a clear idea of ​​how Donald Trump will use these allegations in the general election campaign, "said Claire Sandberg, who served as organizing director for Bernie Sanders.

The silence of the Biden campaign has given Republicans a chance on an issue that, in 2016, was more difficult for the Republican Party, when Trump was asked to answer for the more than two dozen women who claimed different levels. of sexual assault and harassment. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Fox News on Thursday that Biden "will have to participate in the disclosure of all information related to,quot; the indictment, a position he did not adopt when Trump faced allegations of misconduct.

The Republican Party argues that Democrats are not consistent, pointing to aggressive questioning and coverage of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh when faced with an accusation of sexual assault.

Speaking about the accusation for the first time on Thursday, Trump said Biden "should respond,quot; before proceeding to criticize Kavanaugh's treatment as "an absolute disgrace to our country."

Steve Guest, spokesman for the Republican National Committee, said "The left and its media allies have one standard for Republicans and another standard for Democrats like Joe Biden."

"Double standards," he said, "is terrible."

___

Associated Press writers Brian Slodysko in Washington and Bill Barrow in Atlanta contributed to this report.

