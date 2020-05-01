Video: Chris Evans thanks Emerson Hospital during the coronavirus pandemic

First, it was Steve Carell. Now Chris Evans shares his appreciation for the doctors and nurses at a Concord hospital who work during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video released Friday, Evans thanked the staff at Emerson Hospital in Concord, the same hospital Carell thanked just over a week ago.

"Hello everyone at Emerson Hospital, Chris Evans here," Evans said in the video. “I just wanted to send a sincere thank you to everyone. The doctors, the nurses, all the staff there, for all their efforts during this COVID nightmare. "

Evans, whose mother helps run a theater in Concord and who grew up in nearby Sudbury, mentioned her ties to Emerson in the video.

"Emerson is one of the hospitals in my hometown," said Evans. “My niece and my two nephews were born there. You have always been so fantastic, and I deeply thank you for your tireless efforts. Your commitment, your courage, your strength. We all need it so much right now, and it really means the world. So thanks, keep it up, stay strong. We look forward to a quick end to this virus so that you can communicate with your families. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. "

Christine Schuster, President and CEO of Emerson Hospital, thanked Captain America for giving their staff a boost.

"All of the support for Emerson from the entire community has brightened our spirit during the pandemic," Schuster said in an emailed statement. "We are delighted to receive the message from Chris Evans. It gave our staff a huge boost in knowing that the United States superhero is on our team."