Vicki Gunvalson is following Shannon Beador's Instagram again after a previous fight over Kelly Dodd's Hangout!

Are they the two real friends from Orange County again after their fall and the Kelly Dodd drama? It really seems like that may be the case as Vicki Gunvalson has re-followed Shannon Beador on Instagram!

This occurs months after the meeting with Kelly, leading to their great conflict as she is Vicki's nemesis.

But now, it all seems to be between the two ladies again, at least when it comes to social media!

Vicki initially stopped following Shannon when she shared a photo of herself and Kelly Dodd and their men, taking what looked like a double date.

The two couples were all accommodated inside the house and she subtitled the complement with: "Neighbors,quot;.

But since Vici and Kelly do not have the best relationships, it seems that Vicki felt betrayed when her friend Shannon spent time with her enemy.

In response, he simply stopped following her on social media, but it seems that they could have managed to resolve their differences since then.

Even fans suspected that Kelly and Shannon were hanging out as they weren't in a really peaceful relationship either!

Meanwhile, there is also another person who doesn't seem to be Shannon's biggest fan, and it's Tamra Judge!

When the double date post was shared at the time, Tamra also stopped following Shannon and that has not changed yet!

When asked about her decision to stop following her, Tamra told HollywoodLife, "You know what, I just don't want to see it." It's that easy. I haven't really talked to Shannon about some things that bother me … but when I get a chance to talk to Shannon, I'll talk to her about it. "

Oh! It really seems like Tamra could never follow in Vicki's footsteps and follow Shannon again!



