ViacomCBS UK Production Manager Jill Offman Leaves After 12 Years – Up News Info

Jill Offman, Executive Vice President of ViacomCBS International Studios UK, will leave the company after 12 years.

Offman will stop directing the division, which has created shows that include Channel 5's reality series. Do or break?But she will maintain her ties to the operation by acting as an executive producer on her drama list.

In a statement, he said, "While the time has come for me to leave, I am happy to continue an ongoing relationship with the company as an executive producer of VIS UK's exciting drama development roster."

Offman joined Paramount Comedy in late 2007 and became executive vice president of Paramount and Comedy Central International Channels.

She joined ViacomCBS International Studios UK as Managing Director in February last year, before being named Executive Vice President of the unit in 2020 during a restructuring of ViacomCBS international operations.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Maria Kyriacou, President of ViacomCBS Networks UK and Australia, said: "Jill's creative experience and entrepreneurial spirit have been instrumental in achieving a great deal of transformative success for Comedy Central, MTV and Paramount Network … I would like to thank Jill for all he has done for the company and wish him the best for the future. "

Broadcast first reported the news of Offman's departure.