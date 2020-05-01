ViacomCBS UK Chief Content Officer Ben Frow Faces Coronavirus Challenges – Up News Info

UK Program Director of Viacom International Media Networks, Ben Frow, has spoken frankly about the challenges of the network coronavirus, revealing that he is "scared" by the future and challenging producers to work harder in the quick start production.

At an Edinburgh TV Festival event streamed on YouTube, Frow expressed frustration that open network channel 5's advertising revenue plummeted at the same time that viewing increased during the blockade over the past six weeks.

"It's a huge pain in the ass," he said, adding: "We have all these lovely viewers, but you can't make that much money from them." But while there has been an increase in short-term vision, he fears for the next few months.

Frow said he has spent an intense period with his colleagues breaking Channel 5's schedule to reflect changing audience demands and what can be delivered during the production hiatus. He said viewers can expect to see more replays.

Frow explained: "I really don't know where we are going, I don't know what the world will be like in nine months and what television will look like, and somehow I can't see it there.

“I know it is my job to go there, but I cannot go there because if I go there I am very afraid that it is impossible and that it is unattainable and that we are in a situation where we cannot do it. that."

Frow added that the streamers have created a "butcher shop" in certain areas of Channel 5 hours, including at 10 p.m., when he said, "everyone decides to go to SVODs." As a result, you are throwing funds into the slot.

Despite his concerns, the program director said he is focused on repositioning and reworking ideas to complete the schedule and "keep the program on track." He continued, "Gradually, as things clear up, we will be able to breathe a little more easily and maybe we can start to see a path through the trees, where we can start making plans."

Frow also challenged producers to work harder to find smart ways to restart productions within the strict parameters of government and ViacomCBS guidelines.

"What has been disappointing is that few production companies are prepared to go the extra mile and do the necessary questioning to present a compelling argument to continue or start filming. I urge people who have projects on pause to rethink that," said.

He added that Channel 5 will not be able to honor all commissions. "There are some programs that we have commissioned or were going to commission that will not happen," he said. "That is the reality of where we are, money is scarce … This is part of the price that we all have to pay."