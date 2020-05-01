Vet Was Entertainment Film Distributors Co-Founder – Up News Info

Sad news comes to us in the UK. Distribution giant Trevor Green, half the largest local independent distributor Entertainment Film Distributors, died in London at the age of 66, according to associates.

Green has directed EFD with Brother Nigel since the company was founded with his father Michael, himself an industry veterinarian, in the late 1970s. They distributed films from Teen Wolf to The artist And they were well known for their lucrative deals with New Line and The Weinstein Company.

EFD has been one of the UK's largest independent distributors for decades, achieving remarkable success with Oscar-winning titles such as The dead people, Gosford Park, Million Dollar Dollar Baby, Brokeback Mountain and the financial stratosphere Lord of the Rings trilogy as well as great box office breaks like Bad mothers, the Inbetweeners and Mountain range franchises

Charity Variety, of which Green was Trustee, has posted an obituary on his website describing him as "an extremely generous man and a dedicated follower":

Variety is deeply saddened to hear that Trevor Green, one of our valued Trustees and former Chief Barker, has passed away. An enthusiastic and loyal supporter, we will all miss him very much.

Filmmaker Gary Sinyor tweeted: “Very sad news that we have lost Trevor Green. Half the power that Entertainment Film Distributors is. A kind and caring soul, big eyes and a big smile. "

A fellow UK distribution veteran told us: “What Trevor and Nigel have accomplished is incredible. I am very sorry to hear of your death. He was always very supportive of the smallest independents. He was a truly charming man and friend.

The next entertainment list includes The Green Knight, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Moon fall Recent releases include The Knights, Fisherman's friends, Midsommar and The farewell. Green was a joint managing director of the UK television and film charity.

Green had underlying health problems and had been in the hospital for several weeks. According to the Variety charity, he is survived by his wife Yael and three young children.