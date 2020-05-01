Ventura County residents want non-residents to stay away from open beaches – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Thursday night in Ventura County, just north of the Los Angeles County line, a beach below the Pacific Coast Highway drew a small crowd.

"Working is a lot," said Robert Schafer, a bather. "On my days off, I like to go down and relax on the beach."

Schafer is an essential employee, working in a delicatessen and meat market. Being able to go to the beach is an escape from the reality of the new coronavirus, a disease that your work puts you at greater risk of contracting.

"It is nice to be able to see people on the beaches relaxed," he said.

County officials are resisting a trend in Southland. The health department does not require residents and visitors to wear masks and the beaches remain open, with some restrictions.

According to county rules, swimmers are not supposed to stay, although walking, jogging and surfing are allowed. And those who live in the county are concerned that residents of neighboring counties enter and fill their beaches.

"I think it is unfair when people from the interior and Los Angeles County come to Ventura's beaches because it is our place," said a visitor to the beach. "If you are only going to come around here, you pack our beaches and close us, it is unfair."

And it's not just people on the beach who want non-residents to stay out until restrictions are lifted.

"If you come from out of town to go to the beach, you will bring whatever you have," said one resident. "My message would be: if you don't live there, don't go there."

In an effort to limit crowds, the police continued to restrict parking on PCH.