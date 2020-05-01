Vanessa Bryant shares tribute to Gianna Bryant on her birthday

Vanessa Bryant has shared a message to his daughter Gianna Bryant on what would have been her 14th birthday.
On Friday, Vanessa took to Instagram to share a photo of Gigi, along with a tribute to her baby.
"Happy 14th birthday to my sweet baby Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can show you," Vanessa wrote. "You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much every day. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE IT! You're too much!!!!!!!"
It's been just over three months since Gianna and Dad Kobe Bryant passed away. The father-daughter duo were two of the nine people who died in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California.
Earlier this month, Vanessa reflects on the death of her husband and daughter in a post on social media.
In a post to commemorate Mamba Day, which pays tribute to Kobe's last NBA game before retiring in 2016, Vanessa wrote: "My husband worked hard for 20 years. He gave it all. All he wanted was to spend time. with our girls and with me. to make up for lost time. I wanted to be there for every milestone and special moment in our girls' lives. He could only enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement. "
"We had 2 more daughters, she won an Oscar, opened Granity Studios, became a 5x best-selling author, and coached Gianna's basketball team at the time. She worked hard and gave him 7 days a week like her dad." Vanessa continued.
"I wish I could go back to that morning, every day," added Vanessa. "I wish they had a normal local game on 1/26. Life really isn't fair. This doesn't make sense."
