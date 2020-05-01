Vanessa Bryant shares tribute to Gianna Bryant on her birthday

Vanessa Bryant has shared a message to his daughter Gianna Bryant on what would have been her 14th birthday.

On Friday, Vanessa took to Instagram to share a photo of Gigi, along with a tribute to her baby.

"Happy 14th birthday to my sweet baby Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can show you," Vanessa wrote. "You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much every day. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE IT! You're too much!!!!!!!"

It's been just over three months since Gianna and Dad Kobe Bryant passed away. The father-daughter duo were two of the nine people who died in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California.

Earlier this month, Vanessa reflects on the death of her husband and daughter in a post on social media.