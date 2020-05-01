Vanessa Bryant asks fans to wear red for their daughter Gianna on what would have been her 14th birthday – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Vanessa Bryant shared a love message to her daughter Gianna, or Gigi, on Friday on what would have been her 14th birthday.

On Instagram, Bryant posted a photo of his daughter writing, “Happy 14th birthday to my sweet baby, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much every day. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your laughter. I miss everything about you, Gigi. I love you!!!!!!!"

Bryant also shared a photo of a bracelet that is in production to benefit the Mamba and Mambacita foundation.

She asked her followers to commemorate Gigi's birthday by wearing red, sharing a photo and writing an act of kindness in the caption, and using the PlayGigisWay hashtag.

“Gianna loved wearing a red bow on all of her school photos. Red means love and life. To commemorate Gigi's birthday today, consider using red, the caption as an act of kindness, or show how she will play Gigi's way, as she always gave everything she did and led with kindness. ❤️Use the hashtag #PlayGigisWay, "he wrote.

On the morning of January 26, Gianna, her father Kobe Bryant, and seven other people were killed when the helicopter they were traveling crashed into the Calabasas Hills amid dense fog.