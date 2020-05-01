USWNT Suffers in Equal Pay Lawsuit When Judge Rules in Favor of American Football

A federal judge in California has ruled in favor of US Soccer in the lawsuit filed by the US national women's team. USA Claiming gender discrimination.

US District Judge Gary Klausner has issued a summary judgment in favor of US Soccer on two main points, meaning that a trial scheduled for next month will no longer contain the USWNT Equal Pay Act claim or his claim for Title VII discrimination based on turf conditions.

MORE: Carli Lloyd on the postponement of the Olympics affecting her NFL dream

With those two charges dropped, the only remaining element of the USWNT lawsuit that was allowed to proceed is a Title VII claim alleging discrimination in travel conditions (charter flights and hotel) and staff and support (medical and training).

Klausner's ruling still has US Soccer and USWNT underway for a trial starting June 16, but the USWNT case has been significantly weakened by the rejection of two of its strongest claims.

Dismissing the claim for the USWNT Equal Pay Act, Klausner said that "the statements offered by the Plaintiffs (USWNT) are insufficient to establish a genuine dispute that players (from the women's national team) receive less than the paid to the (men's national team) players. "

Klausner also rejected the Title VII discrimination claim based on turf conditions, saying "reasonable evidence in fact could not conclude with a preponderance of the evidence that Defendant (US Soccer) intentionally discriminated against the (women's national team) submitting them to territory "appears more frequently than the (men's national team)."

USWNT spokeswoman Molly Levinson he said in a prepared statement that the team was "shocked and disappointed,quot; by the decision and is planning to appeal.

"We are confident in our case and remain firm in our commitment to ensure that girls and women who practice this sport are not valued as minors solely because of their gender." Levinson said. "We have learned that there are enormous obstacles to change; we know that it takes courage, courage and perseverance to face them.

"We will appeal and move on. Words cannot express our gratitude to all who support us."