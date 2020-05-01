US Marines USA New Osprey Weapon System Showcased – Defense Blog

The US Marines USA They test the defensive weapons system on the MV-22 Osprey aircraft off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii.
The DWS is remotely operated and incorporates a gunner station, a target sensor, and the GAU-17 machine gun.
The unique weapon is mounted in the Osprey's aft loading hole and is remotely operated from inside the aircraft using a video game-like interface.
Part of a defensive weapons system has a flare system and a camera system that helps you identify and locate targets from hundreds of yards, even thousands of yards.
The DWS achieves the best firing radius when mounted on the airplane's belly, due to the Osprey's unique ability to tilt its rotors forward for high-speed airplane mode and return vertically to land helicopters. Before the DWS, the osprey used a single machine gun mounted on the rear ramp, limiting the gunner's visibility and firing range.
DWS is a relatively new weapon system. Mastering this weapon system increases readiness for Marines.