US Marines USA New Osprey Weapon System Showcased – Defense Blog

The US Marines USA They test the defensive weapons system on the MV-22 Osprey aircraft off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii.

The DWS is remotely operated and incorporates a gunner station, a target sensor, and the GAU-17 machine gun.

The unique weapon is mounted in the Osprey's aft loading hole and is remotely operated from inside the aircraft using a video game-like interface.

Part of a defensive weapons system has a flare system and a camera system that helps you identify and locate targets from hundreds of yards, even thousands of yards.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

The DWS achieves the best firing radius when mounted on the airplane's belly, due to the Osprey's unique ability to tilt its rotors forward for high-speed airplane mode and return vertically to land helicopters. Before the DWS, the osprey used a single machine gun mounted on the rear ramp, limiting the gunner's visibility and firing range.

DWS is a relatively new weapon system. Mastering this weapon system increases readiness for Marines.