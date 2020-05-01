University of Michigan agrees sexual assault victim waited too long to file suit – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – A former wrestler who claims he was sexually assaulted by a University of Michigan sports doctor waited too long to file a lawsuit, the school said Friday when it asked a judge to dismiss the case.

The university said it believes Dr. Robert Anderson assaulted the athletes and that he wants to compensate the victims. But he added that he is trying to avoid "protracted litigation,quot; as a law firm investigates what happened during Anderson's decades in Ann Arbor. He died in 2008.

"The university is committed to dealing with those findings, whatever they may be, to ensure that none of this happens again," the attorneys said in a filing with the United States District Court.

In his lawsuit, a man identified as John Doe MC-4 said Anderson molested him during exams approximately 16 times, from 1987 to 1991. Hundreds of others have said they were also assaulted, some since the 1960s.

"The university is very sympathetic to what the plaintiff suffered," attorney Cheryl Bush said of Doe.

But in Doe's case, Bush noted that decades have passed since the last abuse, making the lawsuit untimely.

“The statutes of limitations and sovereign immunity prevent you from recovering damages in court. The plaintiff's complaint must be dismissed, "he said.

Campus police began investigating Anderson in 2018 after a former athlete wrote to athletic director Warde Manuel about sexual abuse during medical exams in the early 1970s.

The university has acknowledged that some employees were aware of the allegations against Anderson prior to the 2018 complaint.

President Mark Schlissel said this week that he wants to compensate people outside of the judicial system. He was joined in a statement by Ron Weiser, president of the university's board of directors, who said Anderson annoyed him in the 1960s.

The WilmerHale law firm is investigating about 300 complaints about Anderson, university spokesman Rick Fitzgerald said Friday.

The company's report will be released to the public, Fitzgerald said.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related