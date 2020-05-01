UCSF leads team's mapping plan on how coronavirus attacks human cells – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – An international team led by UCSF scientists discovered how a variety of existing drugs can fight coronavirus at the cellular level.

Without a human body, the virus cannot thrive, replicate, or infect anyone else.

A pair of Bay Area scientists have added their brain power to a concerted international effort to discover how the virus attacks the human body at the cellular level to determine what drugs could help defend itself.

"We take a different touch, shall we? We first went to biology, ”said Dr. Nevan Krogan, Director of the UCSF Institute for Quantitative Biosciences.

The global group of scientists led by UCSF formed a rapid response research team. They created the first model of how the virus hijacks and reconnects human cells.

They then used that map to discover existing drugs that can help fight the virus that fuels this pandemic.

"We first generated the map and then identified fewer than 100 different drugs and compounds," said Dr. Krogan.

The blueprint shows more than 300 human proteins that the virus requires to enter human cells. They then analyzed different drugs on the market or currently in development to see if any of them interact with these proteins.

In laboratory experiments with monkey cells, the team found that antihistamines, antipsychotics, and anti-anxiety drugs blocked the virus from entering cells.

The strongest antiviral effects were seen in two anticancer drugs.

Both are used for multiple myeloma, blood cancer affects a type of white blood cell that normally produces antibodies.

But a common ingredient in cough medicine called dextromethorphan actually stimulated the growth of the virus. While the researchers don't advise people to stop using it, they are offering a word of caution.

"It would be a mistake not to highlight it because, you know, it could be harmful. And so there is more work to be done there, ”said Dr. Brian Shoichet of the UCSF College of Pharmacy.

They also found that progesterone interferes with the virus. The sex hormone is produced in greater quantity by women and may help explain why men are more likely to become seriously ill and die.

“It certainly caught our attention as well. It is a kind of attractive hypothesis. It needs a lot more study, "said Dr. Shoichet.

Until a vaccine or herd immunity eradicates the virus, it will cause more infections and death.

This team hopes that their plan will help lead to better treatments and give humans a better fighting opportunity.

One of the anticancer drugs is currently in a clinical trial in Spain, and treatment of patients with COVID-19 researchers believes that some of these compounds may end up in drug cocktails to attack the virus from many different angles.