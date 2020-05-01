Two medical systems, two pandemic responses

After lamenting in a recent letter from Canada about my inability to find an expert who could offer an informed comparison of how the medical systems in Canada and the United States were responding to the coronavirus pandemic, I soon heard from Professor Peter Berman.
It is particularly well positioned for such an assessment, after He spent 25 years teaching at Harvard, most recently as Professor of Economics and Global Health Systems at T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Professor Berman now resides in Vancouver as director of the School of Population and Public Health at the University of British Columbia School of Medicine.
I will start the comparison with some numbers. Massachusetts, Professor Berman's former home, has a population of 6.8 million and British Columbia has just over 5 million residents. But the cost of the pandemic in the two areas has been significantly different. As it was Friday afternoon In Massachusetts, there have been more than 62,000 reported cases and 3,562 deaths, or 52 deaths per 100,000 people. In B.C., there were only 2,112 cases and 111 deaths, or just two victims per 100,000 residents.
Professor Berman cautioned that those numbers reflect a wide variety of factors outside the medical system, such as the demographic makeup of different cities and regions.
But he noted that near his old Harvard office "there must be thousands of the best hospital beds in the world and there are three of the best international hospitals within a couple of blocks." So with resources like that, why is there so much disparity with British Columbia?
Part of the answer, for Professor Berman, can be found in how hospitals are funded and managed by the public health systems of the Canadian provinces.
“The type of system we have in Canada, and I think we have a fairly well-run version in British Columbia, allows public health authorities to essentially take over the hospital system. It is a command and control thing, it is not a coordination thing, "he said.
In the United States, Professor Berman said, hospitals are largely private institutions without any general control.
The effect of having these different systems develops in many ways.
"In British Columbia, the province simply said," We need to prepare for this, we need to free 30 percent of hospital beds, "said Professor Berman." And they instructed health authorities to do so. "
But in Massachusetts, he said, not only was there no one to tell hospitals to clean the beds, but the system's economy works against those steps.
"If you have a private hospital where all beds are paid for by patients and by insurance, when you have an empty bed, you have no income," said Professor Berman. "So there is a strong incentive for hospital managers, especially in tough economic times, to be reluctant to cooperate. And then you end up with this kind of panic atmosphere that's been happening in the United States, where people He says, "We don't have enough beds, we don't have enough, we don't have enough."
By contrast, Canadian hospitals have fixed funds. The number of full or empty beds has no effect on your budgets.
The structure in the United States leads to other problems. Few US hospital administrators came together to do things like move medical supplies and patients between their institutions, Professor Berman said.
"They have a strong disincentive not to do that, and furthermore, there is no one who can compel them to do so without a strong enough expression from the state police powers, which we really haven't seen happen," he said.
Professor Berman also noted that while the American system has extensive medical and scientific experience, there is little national coordination. Instead, accountability has been fractured between a variety of long-established agencies, such as the Centers for Disease Control, the National Institutes of Health, and the coronavirus task force established by President Trump.
"So you see that these different agencies are being brought in to evaluate their opinions without any sense of who the spokesperson really is," he said. In Canada, however, "nationally, Theresa Tam is doing that and then at the provincial level, we have people like Bonnie Henry doing that. I think in the United States, no one has been allowed to do that. "
None of this means that Canada's approach to crisis and the structure of its medical system is perfect. Among other things, Professor Berman said that Canada's health systems, which effectively treat doctors as private contractors, sometimes lead to disconnects between primary health care and hospital systems. He also said the country has been slow to push testing of the virus to communities.
But none of that has led to the kind of response you're seeing in the United States.
"I am a health economist," said Professor Berman. "So in the United States it is always argued that we have a lot of innovation, the system is very efficient, etc. But this is the other side of the argument. "
Born in Windsor, Ontario, Ian Austen was educated in Toronto, lives in Ottawa, and has reported on Canada for The New York Times for the past 16 years. Follow him on Twitter at @ianrausten.
